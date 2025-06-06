Air Pollution Detected In Ternopil Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Nehoda, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The State Institution 'Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine' conducted air quality measurements at the edge of the area affected by pollution from a fire in the city of Ternopil. As of 08:00, levels of some hazardous substances were found to exceed the permissible limits," the statement reads.

Ternopil region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RMA

Experts are advising residents of Ternopil, especially children, to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

Earlier reports said that five people were injured in the overnight enemy attack on Ternopil.

Photo: Suspilne Ternopil