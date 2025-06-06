Air Pollution Detected In Ternopil Following Russian Attack
"The State Institution 'Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine' conducted air quality measurements at the edge of the area affected by pollution from a fire in the city of Ternopil. As of 08:00, levels of some hazardous substances were found to exceed the permissible limits," the statement reads.Read also: Ternopil region under massive Russia's attack, multiple hits reported – RMA
Experts are advising residents of Ternopil, especially children, to stay indoors and keep windows closed.
Earlier reports said that five people were injured in the overnight enemy attack on Ternopil.
Photo: Suspilne Ternopil
