Damage, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Poltava Region
"Due to today's massive enemy attack in Kremenchuk district, administrative buildings, warehouse premises of several enterprises, as well as a café, were damaged," Kohut noted.
He added that the fires that broke out have been extinguished.
There was also a recorded fall of debris onto a private house.
Three people were injured. Two of them received medical assistance on site, while one was hospitalized in moderate condition.Read also: Russians hit residential building in Lutsk , injuring five people
As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on June 6, air raid alert was announced across all of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.
