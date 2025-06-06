Damage, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

"Due to today's massive enemy attack in Kremenchuk district, administrative buildings, warehouse premises of several enterprises, as well as a café, were damaged," Kohut noted.

He added that the fires that broke out have been extinguished.

There was also a recorded fall of debris onto a private house.

Three people were injured. Two of them received medical assistance on site, while one was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on June 6, air raid alert was announced across all of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.