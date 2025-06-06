Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Damage, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Poltava Region


2025-06-06 02:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut.

"Due to today's massive enemy attack in Kremenchuk district, administrative buildings, warehouse premises of several enterprises, as well as a café, were damaged," Kohut noted.

He added that the fires that broke out have been extinguished.

There was also a recorded fall of debris onto a private house.

Three people were injured. Two of them received medical assistance on site, while one was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Read also: Russians hit residential building in Lutsk , injuring five people

As Ukrinform previously reported, overnight on June 6, air raid alert was announced across all of Ukraine due to the threat of Russian missiles and attack drones.

