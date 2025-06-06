Boomfi Partners With Bridgerpay To Power Next-Gen Crypto Payments For Leading Global Merchants

BridgerPay integrates BoomFi's modern crypto infrastructure to unlock fast, flexible stablecoin acceptance and settlement for merchants.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BoomFi, a crypto payments infrastructure provider, today announced its integration with BridgerPay, the global payment orchestration platform trusted by top-tier. The partnership enables BridgerPay to offer seamless crypto acceptance, instant stablecoin settlement, and enhanced flexibility to merchants across e-commerce, travel, digital services, and beyond.As stablecoins become core to global value movement, BoomFi's infrastructure provides BridgerPay's merchants with a future-ready solution, simplifying crypto acceptance for merchants while enabling real-time, borderless payments.“BoomFi is proud to support BridgerPay's forward-thinking approach to payment innovation,” said Jack Tang, Co-Founder & CEO of BoomFi.“This isn't about hype - it's about helping global merchants unlock meaningful advantages: faster settlement, lower costs, deeper liquidity, and a compliant pathway into digital value flows.”BridgerPay Merchants, Now Crypto-Enabled With A Flip Of A ToggleWith this integration, any BridgerPay merchant can now offer stablecoin payments with the same ease as toggling on a traditional PSP - no blockchain expertise or internal wallet infrastructure required.BoomFi's core infrastructure offers:●Crypto payment gateway supporting acceptance of major digital currencies from major wallets and exchanges●Crypto subscription payments, where customers can subscribe and save with crypto wallets●Fast settlement into stablecoins or fiat via local and global banking rails in 36 currencies●Payouts with stablecoins via APIs“BoomFi represents the modern era of crypto infrastructure,” said Matthew Boundy, Head of PSP Partnerships at BridgerPay.“Their speed, flexibility, and modularity-first approach give our merchants a best-in-class crypto offering - whether they're testing stablecoin acceptance or already seeing demand from their end users.”Stablecoins: No Longer Optional for Global PaymentsThe BoomFi-BridgerPay partnership comes at a time of major inflection for digital assets and stablecoins:●Over $14 trillion in stablecoin settlement volume occurred in the past year●Global regulators are issuing clearer guidance●Institutional adoption is accelerating, with stablecoins taking the reins●Merchants and platforms are increasingly expected to support stablecoins as standard, not as a fringe feature“For global merchants, crypto acceptance - particularly via stablecoins - is no longer a nice-to-have,” said Michaela Beksson, Head of Sales at BoomFi.“It's becoming an operational requirement to meet customer demand, access new markets, and reduce friction in how value moves.”About BoomFiBoomFi is a trusted crypto payment infrastructure provider offering a complete suite of tools for fintechs, PSPs, and BaaS platforms to enable compliant digital asset acceptance and fiat settlement with minimal integration effort.Website:About BridgerPayBridgerPay is a global payment operations platform that enables merchants to connect, manage, and optimize their payment service providers through a single integration. With 1,000+ PSPs, smart routing, and omnichannel capabilities, BridgerPay supports industry leaders across e-commerce, travel, and digital services.Website:

Mansoor Madhavji

Blockchain Founders Fund

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.