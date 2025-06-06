1 Stop Pack N Ship Announces Expanded Services As Premier International Moving Company And Trusted International Movers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1 Stop Pack n Ship , a leading international moving company and professional international movers , is pleased to announce the unveiling of its enhanced portfolio of domestic and global relocation and logistics services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals worldwide.Founded in 1984 by industry veterans Roy and Tom, 1 Stop Pack n Ship has proudly served Montgomery County and the surrounding Washington, D.C. metropolitan area for over four decades. The Rockville-based operation combines deep local expertise with global reach to deliver dependable, end-to-end moving and shipping solutions.As a professional full-service shipping center offering residential, commercial, domestic and international door-to-door service, the company provides comprehensive packing, crating, and moving solutions tailored to fragile, high-value, and oversized items. Its warehouse facility in Rockville ensures secure storage and convenient pickup for customers throughout the region.1 Stop Pack n Ship's capabilities extend to fine art, antiques, electronics, medical equipment, and heirlooms, each protected with precision handling and premium packing materials. By combining custom-built crates, reinforced boxes, and climate-controlled options, the company minimizes risk and damage in transit.The company's international shipping services span more than 200 countries and territories, leveraging strategic partnerships with leading carriers to deliver competitive rates and reliable delivery timelines. Customers benefit from flexible scheduling, real-time tracking, and a dedicated support team throughout the move or shipping process.For freight requirements, 1 Stop Pack n Ship offers an extensive range of air freight solutions-guaranteeing prompt transport for time-sensitive consignments-and oversees overseas container logistics for both full container load and less-than-container load shipments. Whether shipping a single crate or multiple pallets, clients gain access to door-to-port and door-to-door options tailored to their budget and timeline.To help streamline cross-border relocations, the company's experts assist with customs documentation and compliance, reducing delays and ensuring smooth border crossings. Personalized consultations help customers navigate complex regulations and optimize shipment routes.“Our mission has always been to provide customers with a dependable and comprehensive international moving and shipping experience,” says Roy, Co-Founder of 1 Stop Pack n Ship.“We understand the unique challenges of relocating or shipping valuable goods, and our goal is to deliver peace of mind by handling every detail with care and professionalism.”1 Stop Pack n Ship's Rockville facility, located at 2381 Lewis Avenue, serves as the company's primary hub for packing, storage, and local pickups. From this strategic center, the team coordinates moves and shipments across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.For more information about 1 Stop Pack n Ship's domestic and international moving, packing, and shipping services, please visit .About 1 Stop Pack n Ship1 Stop Pack n Ship is a full-service packing, moving, and shipping company offering customized solutions for individuals and businesses. With expertise in handling fragile, valuable, and oversized items, the company ensures secure and efficient delivery both domestically and internationally. Its team is committed to customer satisfaction, providing tailored services, competitive pricing, and a stress-free experience.

