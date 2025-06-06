'Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif': Vijay Mallya On How They Chose Kingfisher Calendar Girls And Why It Worked

MENAFN - Live Mint) Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya has revealed how models were selected for the iconic Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar, naming Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif among them.

In a four-hour-long podcast with Raj Shamani, released on Thursday, the former Kingfisher Airlines chief, currently facing multiple fraud charges in India, was asked why the careers of many of the models featured in the Kingfisher calendar took off. Vijay Mallya replied,“Because we chose the right girls.”

The Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar, launched in 2003 by United Breweries Group and photographed annually by Atul Kasbekar, had been a key platform for aspiring Indian models.

Also Read: Vijay Mallya's BIG claim on CBI lookout circular against him: 'I went in and out multiple times and never had a problem'

In the podcast, Mallya said,“We chose the right girls, whether it was Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif. We had all the heroines and the stars on the calendar at a younger age. We picked the right talent.”

Also Read: The beginning of the endgame for Vijay Mallya?

Mallya further said,“I did it because it was a fantastic marketing tool. Did not bring anything to me personally. But it did wonders to the brand.”

Katrina Kaif appeared in the first 2003 edition, and Deepika Padukone featured in 2006. Both went on to become major Bollywood stars, with Deepika crediting the calendar for giving her early exposure and opportunities.

Also Read: Vijay Mallya on unpaid salaries of Kingfisher staff: 'There was money, banks objected'

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Deepika Padukone said in 2009,“At the beginning of my career, I was part of the calendar, and it's getting better every year. The girls in this calendar have done a fantastic job.” Referring to her appearance in the 2006 edition, she added,“It's of international standards and one of the best calendars in the world.”

When was the Kingfisher Calendar launched?

The Kingfisher Calendar was launched in 2003 by Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher brand, with photographer Atul Kasbekar leading the shoots. It was an annual swimsuit calendar featuring Indian models.

Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film Calendar Girls was inspired by these calendars, portraying the lives of models who rose to fame after featuring in them.

Celebrities featured in Kingfisher Calendar

Katrina Kaif (2003)– Her appearance marked the beginning of her Bollywood career.

Yana Gupta (2003)

Deepika Padukone (2006)– Featured in the calendar before her film debut.

Nargis Fakhri (2009)–Her appearance led to a Bollywood debut in Rockstar (2011).

Also Read: Vijay Mallya: The tycoon who gave big business a bad name

Esha Gupta (2010) – Entered Bollywood following her calendar appearance.

Sonali Raut (2010) – Featured in the calendar and later appeared in Bigg Boss 8.

Lisa Haydon (2011) – Gained prominence through her calendar shoot.

Angela Jonsson (2011) – Won the Kingfisher Calendar Girl Hunt and appeared in the calendar the same year.

We chose the right girls was a fantastic marketing tool.

Saiyami Kher (2012) – Featured in the calendar before her film debut.

Aishwarya Sushmita (2016) – Won the Kingfisher Supermodels competition and appeared on the calendar before entering acting.