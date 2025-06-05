Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tesla Wave Analysis 5 June 2025


Tesla: ⬇️ Sell

– Tesla broke the support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 260.00

Tesla recently broke the support zone located between the support level 294.00 (former resistance from April and March) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor ABC correction 2 from the end of May.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Tesla can be expected to fall to the next support level 260.00, which is the former resistance from the start of April.

