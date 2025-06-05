Tesla Wave Analysis 5 June 2025

Tesla: ⬇️ Sell

– Tesla broke the support zone

– Likely to fall to support level 260.00

Tesla recently broke the support zone located between the support level 294.00 (former resistance from April and March) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active minor ABC correction 2 from the end of May.

Tesla can be expected to fall to the next support level 260.00, which is the former resistance from the start of April.