Elon Musk Drops Bombshell As Feud Intensifies: 'Trump Is In Epstein Files. That's Why They Have Not Been Made Public'
"Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk posted.
He followed up with another remark: "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."
The comments mark a sharp escalation in the increasingly bitter public spat between Musk and Trump.Rift widens over tax bill
The feud deepened after Musk denounced Trump's signature tax and spending bill, calling it: "A disgusting abomination... massive, outrageous, pork-filled."
Trump responded telling reporters: "I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot."
He also suggested the billionaire entrepreneur suffered from“Trump Derangement Syndrome” and was lashing out because he missed being in government.Also Read | Elon Musk hints at new political party amid massive feud with Trump DOGE departure adds fuel
Musk's comments came just days after he exited from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump-created agency aimed at streamlining federal operations. His departure appears to have accelerated the fallout.Musk: 'Bill was never shown to me'
Responding to Trump's claim that he was upset about changes to electric vehicle incentives, Musk flatly denied being involved in the bill's planning: "False. This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"Musk claims role in Trump's election win
In another post, Musk boasted that his support had been instrumental in Trump's political fortunes:“Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”Also Read | Musk backs impeachment of Trump, wants Vance to replace him
