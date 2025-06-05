Bytebrain Launches MEDRAIL: AI System To Accelerate And Safeguard Clinical Trials
Sheridan, Wyoming, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ByteBrain LLC, an emerging AI research and consulting firm , has announced the launch of MEDRAIL , an intelligent platform designed to help pharmaceutical companies run faster, safer, and more adaptive clinical trials.
ByteBrain
MEDRAIL, short for MEDical Reinforcement-based Agentic Intelligence for Lifesciences , brings together the power of artificial intelligence and advanced compliance automation to modernize the clinical trial process. The company has filed for a U.S. patent under the USPTO's Track One program to fast-track protection of the platform's novel technology.
Priyanshu Sharma, co-founder of ByteBrain
“Clinical trials are often slow, costly, and difficult to manage, especially in fast-evolving medical landscapes,” said Priyanshu Sharma , Co-Founder of ByteBrain.“MEDRAIL helps organizations react to safety data faster, reduce manual errors, and stay compliant with global regulatory standards.”
A Smarter Way to Run Clinical Trials
MEDRAIL uses a team of specialized AI agents, each trained to handle tasks like patient recruitment, protocol monitoring, safety surveillance, and documentation compliance. These agents work together in real time, adjusting to trial data and new regulatory guidelines as they emerge.
Priyanshi Bhatnagar, co-founder of ByteBrain
“What makes MEDRAIL unique is its built-in safety verification and explainability,” added Priyanshi Bhatnagar , Co-Founder.“Every protocol change, every recommendation, it's backed by formal logic, transparent reasoning, and a full audit trail.”
Key Benefits of MEDRAIL:
- Faster protocol design and amendments
Early detection of safety issues using AI
Built-in compliance with FDA, HIPAA, and ICH-GCP standards
Automated documentation with complete audit logs
Seamless integration with existing clinical workflows
Why It Matters
Clinical trials can cost up to $3 billion per approved drug and take more than a decade to complete. ByteBrain believes that smarter, AI-assisted trial systems can cut that time significantly, potentially saving millions and accelerating time-to-market for life-saving therapies.
The platform was developed with input from clinical research experts across pharma, academic medical centers, and regulatory affairs. Initial feedback has been positive, with ByteBrain preparing to release technical papers and pilot studies in the coming months.
About ByteBrain
ByteBrain LLC is a research-first AI company specializing in complex, regulated industries . Based in the U.S., it combines consulting services with the development of advanced IP in healthcare, finance, and enterprise AI systems. MEDRAIL is the firm's flagship healthtech innovation and part of its broader mission to build human-centered, compliance-ready AI solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment