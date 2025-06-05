South University, Columbia Taps Dr. Kim Moore As Distinguished Speaker For 2025 Commencement Ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, Columbia is pleased to announce Dr. Kim Moore as the distinguished speaker for its 2025 commencement ceremony, to be held on Friday, June 6.
Dr. Moore is the first Black woman to serve as Superintendent of Richland School District Two-South Carolina's fifth-largest school district-and was recently honored with the 2024 Education Award by the NAACP's local branch. She will address more than 1,000 graduates, faculty, staff, and guests during the ceremony at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation's Performing Arts Center.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Moore address our graduating class," said Dr. Deborah Harris-Sims, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs at South University, Columbia. "Her exceptional career, spanning military service and educational leadership, reflects the values of purpose, service, and leadership that we instill in our students."
Before assuming her current role, Dr. Moore served as Assistant Superintendent in Florida's Pasco County School District, where she led workforce development initiatives. Her earlier military career included a specialization in nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, culminating in a strategic role at the Pentagon as Assistant for Negotiations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Dr. Moore holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
"Dr. Moore's journey is a powerful reminder of what's possible through service and lifelong learning," said Dr. Harris-Sims. "We know her words will inspire our graduates as they begin their own impact-driven careers."
The 2025 commencement ceremony will be held at the Richland School District Two Performing Arts Center (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia, SC 29223), beginning at 2 p.m., and is expected to welcome more than 1,000 graduates, family members, faculty, and guests.
About South University
South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.
Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2025 South University. All rights reserved.
South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).
Media Contact:
Juliette Haas
[email protected]
SOURCE South UniversityWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment