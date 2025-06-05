South University, Columbia Taps Dr. Kim Moore As Distinguished Speaker For 2025 Commencement Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- South University, Columbia is pleased to announce Dr. Kim Moore as the distinguished speaker for its 2025 commencement ceremony, to be held on Friday, June 6.

Dr. Moore is the first Black woman to serve as Superintendent of Richland School District Two-South Carolina's fifth-largest school district-and was recently honored with the 2024 Education Award by the NAACP's local branch. She will address more than 1,000 graduates, faculty, staff, and guests during the ceremony at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation's Performing Arts Center.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Moore address our graduating class," said Dr. Deborah Harris-Sims, Campus Director and Dean of Academic Affairs at South University, Columbia. "Her exceptional career, spanning military service and educational leadership, reflects the values of purpose, service, and leadership that we instill in our students."

Before assuming her current role, Dr. Moore served as Assistant Superintendent in Florida's Pasco County School District, where she led workforce development initiatives. Her earlier military career included a specialization in nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, culminating in a strategic role at the Pentagon as Assistant for Negotiations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Dr. Moore holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

"Dr. Moore's journey is a powerful reminder of what's possible through service and lifelong learning," said Dr. Harris-Sims. "We know her words will inspire our graduates as they begin their own impact-driven careers."

The 2025 commencement ceremony will be held at the Richland School District Two Performing Arts Center (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia, SC 29223), beginning at 2 p.m., and is expected to welcome more than 1,000 graduates, family members, faculty, and guests.

About South University

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2025 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

[email protected]

SOURCE South University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED