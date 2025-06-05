403
Aftermath, D-Box, Foremost At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents Thursday. Aftermath provides an update on its Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project through binding agreements with SSR Mining Inc.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 27.5 cents Thursday. DBox is expected to report for quarter end 2025-03-31
Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of $7.66 Thursday. Foremost has received a three-year exploration permit for its Murphy Lake South Property in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a region known for high-grade uranium deposits.
The Good Flour Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Thursday. Good Flour announces that it will change its corporate name to Intellistake Technologies Corp. and change its business to a technology company focused on decentralized artificial intelligence.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.63 Thursday. K92 announces its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.
Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.15 Thursday. Lorne Park has today entered into a definitive arrangement agreement pursuant to which an affiliate of Sagard Private Equity Canada will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and take Lorne Park private in a transaction that values Lorne Park's equity at approximately $126.8M
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.10 Thursday. No news stories today.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.40 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $15.59 Thursday. No news stories today.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.52 Thursday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.15 Thursday. No news stories today.
Apollo Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.49 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.25 Thursday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $26.12 Thursday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.95 Thursday. No news stories today.
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
B2Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.07 Thursday. No news stories today.
BioMark Diagnostics Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 43.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Cerrado Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73.5 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $175.24 Thursday. No news stories today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.49 Thursday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.58 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Fortuna Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.01 Thursday. No news stories today.
Fireweed Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.31 Thursday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
GoGold Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.32 Thursday. No news stories today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.40 Thursday. No news stories today.
Angus Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Highlander Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.74 Thursday. No news stories today.
Headwater Gold Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.16 Thursday. No news stories today.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.97 Thursday. No news stories today.
MAG Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.63 Thursday. No news stories today.
Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.31 Thursday. No news stories today.
