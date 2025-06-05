UN World Tourism Organization's Executive Board Re-Elects Azerbaijan As Its Member
The electoral process transpired within a context characterized
by intense rivalry and strategic maneuvering.
Nine aspirant nations, among them Azerbaijan, vied for the quintet of positions designated for the European sector on the UN Tourism Executive Board.
Azerbaijan secured its position on the board by garnering a preponderance of votes from the majority of member states engaged in the initial voting round.
The UN Tourism Executive Board is the main governing body of the organization, consisting of 35 member countries. The board is responsible for many important areas, such as the election of the secretary-general of the organization, the implementation of strategies and plans, and ensuring its functionality and the implementation of its decisions.
