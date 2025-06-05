Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN World Tourism Organization's Executive Board Re-Elects Azerbaijan As Its Member

2025-06-05 03:09:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan has been once again elected to the Executive Board of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Europe (CEU) for 2025-2029 within the framework of the organization's 71st session held in Baku, the country's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The electoral process transpired within a context characterized by intense rivalry and strategic maneuvering.

Nine aspirant nations, among them Azerbaijan, vied for the quintet of positions designated for the European sector on the UN Tourism Executive Board.

Azerbaijan secured its position on the board by garnering a preponderance of votes from the majority of member states engaged in the initial voting round.

The UN Tourism Executive Board is the main governing body of the organization, consisting of 35 member countries. The board is responsible for many important areas, such as the election of the secretary-general of the organization, the implementation of strategies and plans, and ensuring its functionality and the implementation of its decisions.

