Avtron Power Solutions Wins Silver Product Of The Year Honors From Consulting Specifying Engineer Magazine

Cleveland, Ohio - June 4, 2025 - Avtron Power Solutions is proud to announce that two of its flagship innovations-the LC20 Liquid-Cooled Load Bank and SIGMA Unity Software -have each been awarded Silver“Product of the Year” honors by Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine .

The LC20 Load Bank was recognized in the Automation, Networking, and Measurement category. Specifically engineered for next-generation data centers, the LC20 is a 500 kW liquid-cooled load bank designed to support the commissioning of advanced liquid-cooled systems. With corrosion-resistant stainless-steel piping and tanks, high-resolution control down to 5 kW, and the ability to network with up to 200 load banks, the LC20 sets a new standard for flexibility and performance in mission-critical environments.

“Our customers are investing in liquid cooling as data centers push the boundaries of efficiency and density,” said David Cox, CEO at Avtron Power Solutions.“The LC20 makes commissioning and testing of these high-performance systems simple, accurate, and dependable.”

Also earning Silver was SIGMA Unity, named a top product in the Software category. SIGMA Unity is Avtron's most powerful load bank control software to date, enabling users to perform highly customizable, automated testing across a wide range of power systems. From diesel generator testing to HVAC commissioning in hyperscale data centers, SIGMA Unity simplifies complex procedures with intuitive workflows, real-time monitoring, and advanced multi-point reporting capabilities.

“SIGMA Unity brings control and clarity to every stage of the testing process,” said David Cox“It reflects our commitment to giving customers the tools they need to test smarter, faster, and more thoroughly.”

The Consulting-Specifying Engineer Product of the Year awards recognize the most innovative new products in the HVAC, fire/life safety, electrical, and plumbing systems engineering markets. Winners are selected by readers-industry professionals who specify and recommend products in the field.

