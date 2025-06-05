403
Aakash Education Student, Aarav Gupta, To Represent India At The 66Th International Mathematical Olympiad 2025 In Australia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 05, 2025: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, is proud to announce that one of its outstanding students, Aarav Gupta, has been selected to represent India at the prestigious 66th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2025, to be held from July 10 to July 20, 2025, at the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia.
Aarav is among the top six students from across India chosen to participate in the final stage of the Mathematical Olympiad, organized by the host country under the guidance of the IMO Board. This achievement is an exemplification of Aarav's problem-solving capabilities, perseverance, and passion for mathematics.
Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, Managing Director & CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited, congratulated Aarav and said,“We are immensely proud of Aarav's selection to represent India at the IMO 2025. Aarav exemplifies AESL's dedication to nurturing future problem solvers and thinkers who are capable of competing on global platforms. His dedication and pursuit of mathematical excellence inspire not just his peers, but the entire academic community. We wish him and Team India the very best as they prepare to make the nation proud.”
IMO is the world's most prestigious international mathematics competition for high school students. Since its inception, the Olympiad has grown from a seven-nation contest to a global event with participation from over a hundred countries each year. It brings together the most brilliant young minds from around the world and represents the pinnacle of academic excellence in mathematics.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India's leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
