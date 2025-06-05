Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Leaders Of Egypt, Iran Urge Regional Restraint


2025-06-05 03:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 5 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian underlined Thursday the significance of restraint to avoid escalation in the Middle East region.
This came during a phone call made by the Iranian leader, calling for fending off a slide into a military conflict that could trigger serious reflections on regional security and stability, Spokesman for the Egyptian President Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
The two leaders also exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the spokesman added.
The call came following a visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Cairo on Monday. (end)
ism


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109642649

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search