Leaders Of Egypt, Iran Urge Regional Restraint
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 5 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian underlined Thursday the significance of restraint to avoid escalation in the Middle East region.
This came during a phone call made by the Iranian leader, calling for fending off a slide into a military conflict that could trigger serious reflections on regional security and stability, Spokesman for the Egyptian President Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.
The two leaders also exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the spokesman added.
The call came following a visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Cairo on Monday. (end)
