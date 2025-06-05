EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group Expands Global Footprint with Launch of swissnet APAC, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Swissnet MENA

swissnet Group Expands Global Footprint with Launch of swissnet APAC, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Swissnet MENA Berg, Switzerland – 5 June 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) proudly announces the establishment of swissnet APAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swissnet MENA, under the leadership of Roger Tabbal, CEO International and swissnet MENA, including the strategic JV partner. This strategic move marks a significant step in Swissnet's global growth strategy, aiming to deliver its renowned ICT infrastructure and SaaS solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. swissnet APAC will be headquartered in Singapore, a dynamic, fast-growing nation strategically located at the heart of South-East Asia. In addition, swissnet APAC has entered into a partnership with Tukan Pte Ltd, an established regional player known for its strong expertise in delivering high-performance digital solutions. This collaboration will enable both companies to jointly address the increasing demand for advanced ICT services across the region. Building on the momentum from swissnet MENA's recent achievements, including a strategic partnership with Clemenceau Medical Center in Dubai and a major digital infrastructure project with a leading hotel chain in the DACH region, swissnet APAC will mirror the service portfolio and success model of swissnet MENA, delivering end-to-end ICT infrastructure solutions including IPTV, High-Speed Internet Access (HSIA), Digital Signage, and TV sets tailored to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate sectors. This expansion strengthens swissnet Group's global presence and reinforces its ambition to become a leading provider of next-generation digital infrastructure services worldwide. Roger Tabbal, CEO International and swissnet MENA and swissnet APAC, commented: " The creation of swissnet APAC is a logical next step in our internationalization strategy. swissnet MENA's team has already proven its ability to forge high-impact partnerships and deliver mission-critical technology solutions. I'm proud to lead this next chapter of expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. swissnet APAC will offer the same agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced services that have fueled our momentum in the MENA region. We're excited to support new partners and clients in the region with our proven ICT expertise." About swissnet Group The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment. For more information, please visit . Contact Company

Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board

Phone: +41 78 307 45 06 Contact for business and financial press

edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)

Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann

Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

Language: English Company: Swissnet AG Andhauserstrasse 62 8572 Berg Switzerland Internet: / ISIN: CH0451123589 WKN: A2QN5W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 2151446

