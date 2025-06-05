Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 925 Crore To Expand Solar Power Capacity To 319 Mwp By 2030-31

MENAFN - KNN India)Maruti Suzuki India has announced plans to invest over Rs 925 crore to expand its solar power capacity to 319 megawatt peak (MWp) by the financial year 2030–31.

This move is part of the company's broader strategy to integrate renewable energy into its operations as it scales up production.

Recently, the automaker added 30MWp of solar capacity through two new installations: a 20MWp unit at its upcoming Kharkhoda facility and a 10MWp unit at the Manesar plant.

This has boosted the company's total solar power capacity from 49MWp to 79MWp within a year.

“As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with sustainable energy practices,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India.

By FY31, the company expects nearly 85 per cent of its total electricity consumption to come from renewable sources.

Besides expanding captive solar power, Maruti Suzuki is also increasing its share of green energy from state electricity boards.

Maruti Suzuki's existing manufacturing operations are located in Gurgaon, Manesar, and Gujarat, with a combined annual production capacity of 2.35 million units. With the addition of the Kharkhoda plant, capacity will rise to 2.6 million units annually.

This green energy initiative aligns with Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and supports the Indian government's clean energy targets.

India is aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

The company emphasized its long-term commitment:“We are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations.”

Maruti Suzuki's latest move underscores the increasing role of private sector investment in India's clean energy transition.

