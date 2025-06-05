Gustavo Sepulveda On How Panasonic Connect Is Building The Future Of The Smart Factory

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Smart factory vision: Interview with robotics boss at Panasonic Connect

June 5, 2025 by Mai Tao

The vision of the“smart factory” has moved from a futuristic concept to a critical strategic goal for manufacturers worldwide.

In an era defined by labor shortages, supply chain volatility, and ever-increasing consumer demands for customization, the ability to create a more intelligent, agile, and resilient production environment is paramount.

Panasonic Connect has positioned itself as a key enabler of this transition, leveraging its deep manufacturing heritage and a broad portfolio of integrated hardware, software, and service solutions.

At the heart of this endeavor is a commitment to partnership and co-creation with customers.

As Gustavo Sepulveda, robotics and automation business head at Panasonic Connect, articulates in the following Q&A, the company's ambition is clear:“Our goal is to be the go-to partner for smart factory transformation globally and across industries.”

This interview with Sepulveda offers a closer look at Panasonic Connect's strategy for achieving this goal.

From advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and robotic welding to the crucial role of their PanaCIM MES software, he details how the company is providing tangible solutions to today's manufacturing challenges.

The discussion also delves into the significance of cybersecurity in an increasingly connected world, the impact of AI and machine learning on the factory floor, and the growing demand for comprehensive“Total Solution Offerings”.

So let's explore how Panasonic Connect is working to turn the promise of the smart factory into a reality for its partners.

Interview with the robotics boss at Panasonic Connect

Robotics and Automation News: Please introduce yourself and your role at Panasonic Connect, including your key responsibilities and what you find most engaging.

Gustavo Sepulveda : I'm Gustavo Sepulveda, Robotics and Automation Business Head at Panasonic Connect. I lead strategy and deployment of automation solutions for manufacturers.

What drives me is solving real-world challenges, whether that's improving efficiency, quality, or resilience. It's about making a measurable difference for customers every day.

R&AN: How does the Process Automation division manage Panasonic Connect's diverse portfolio, and how does this complexity create a competitive advantage?

GS : At Panasonic Connect, our range of capabilities is actually a strategic advantage. While each business unit has its own area of focus, we work collaboratively to share insights, technology, and customer learnings.

This cross-pollination strengthens our ability to design complete, integrated solutions that combine hardware, software, and services. It allows us to support customers more holistically and deliver solutions that scale with their business.

Our complexity becomes a differentiator when it's harnessed to deliver tailored automation with a seamless customer experience.

R&AN : What are Panasonic Connect's core manufacturing technologies for improving efficiency, flexibility, and resilience? Can you share a successful customer implementation?

GS : We focus on two key areas within Process Automation: advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) for electronics assembly and robotic welding systems for metal fabrication.

Both are engineered to help manufacturers address labor shortages, rising quality standards, and increased product variation.

On the SMT side, our NPM series platforms and PanaCIM MES software form a connected ecosystem that brings real-time visibility, predictive maintenance, and full line traceability to the production process.

A great example is our work with Rauland, a healthcare communications manufacturer under AMETEK. Facing labor shortages and the need to boost capacity by 30 percent, they partnered with us to digitize their operations.

The results were significant: a 63 percent reduction in SMT line changeover time, a 33 percent drop in scrap, faster inventory counts, and near elimination of over-ordering.

In welding, we offer user-friendly robotic welding systems that deliver consistent, high-quality welds.

Highlands Diversified Services, a Kentucky-based component manufacturer, used our technology to combat skilled labor shortages. By deploying our robotic cells, they improved throughput, weld quality, and scalability.

R&AN: What are your most innovative products in the Process Automation portfolio?

GS : At the forefront of our innovation is the newly announced NPM-GW modular placement machine. It builds on our successful NPM series and pushes the envelope in speed, accuracy, and flexibility.

Designed for modern electronics manufacturing, the NPM-GW features dual-lane production, automatic changeovers, and support for increasingly complex PCB assemblies.

It also integrates seamlessly with our PanaCIM MES software and Factory Automation Suite, delivering real-time analytics, predictive maintenance alerts, and full traceability.

This is more than an efficient placement machine, it's a smart factory enabler that helps manufacturers respond to tighter delivery cycles, product variation, and ongoing cost pressures.

R&AN: Why are cybersecurity certifications vital in manufacturing, and what is Panasonic Connect's approach to them?

GS : As factories become more connected through automation, AI, and digital systems, cybersecurity is non-negotiable.

A single breach can disrupt operations, compromise IP, and damage customer trust. That's why Panasonic Connect emphasizes a foundation of cyber resilience.

We align with key global standards like ISA/IEC 62443 and ISO/IEC 27001 to protect both operational technology and IT systems. These certifications help manufacturers reduce risk and demonstrate to partners that their systems are secure and compliant.

We also encourage best practices such as routine vulnerability assessments, incident response planning, and employee training. Cybersecurity is not just an add-on; it's an integral part of any digital transformation in manufacturing.

R&AN: What are the most significant trends in manufacturing today, and how is your Process Automation division adapting?

GS : Manufacturing is undergoing rapid change. First, there's the acceleration of AI adoption. Over 40 percent of manufacturers plan to invest more in AI and machine learning in the next few years to enable predictive maintenance, real-time quality control, and intelligent automation.

At the same time, cybersecurity is becoming critical, as digital systems expand. Manufacturers are looking to partners like us to help navigate new regulations and harden their operations against emerging threats.

Lastly, there's a growing appetite for end-to-end systems – what we call Total Solution Offerings – that bring together hardware, software, services, and support in one package.

It's all about simplifying complexity and improving agility, and that's where we shine.

R&AN: How is Panasonic Connect integrating AI into its Process Automation solutions, and what future AI advancements in manufacturing are you most excited about?

GS : AI is transforming the factory floor, and Panasonic Connect views it as both a customer enabler and a business opportunity. As AI adoption grows, so does demand for the infrastructure that supports it.

That's where we come in: building the high-performance automation systems that help AI providers scale effectively.

Internally, we're also exploring AI-driven tools that can support predictive maintenance and scheduling optimization. But more broadly, our focus is on enabling customers to adopt AI through systems that are smarter, faster, and more connected.

R&AN: How important are 'Total Solution Offerings' to your strategy, and what unique advantages does Panasonic Connect offer?

GS : Total Solution Offering (TSO) models are central to our value proposition. Manufacturers are increasingly looking for unified solutions that reduce complexity and streamline vendor relationships.

TSO means delivering hardware, software, services, and support all from one trusted partner.

With platforms like PanaCIM, we provide end-to-end visibility and control across the entire line, from SMT to inspection to material handling. That integration reduces downtime, improves traceability, and supports rapid scale-ups.

It also helps us forge longer-term relationships with our customers to help them design and operate smarter factories.

R&AN: What future technologies can we expect from your Process Automation business, and what is your long-term goal for its market position?

GS : We're focused on delivering innovation in two core areas: SMT and robotic welding. As manufacturers prioritize speed, accuracy, and cost control, we're embedding intelligent software and automation into our platforms to deliver more adaptive, data-driven operations.

That includes advancements in quality inspection, predictive performance, and autonomous process optimization. Just as important, we build our roadmap through collaboration with our customers.

Their input helps us co-develop solutions that meet real-world challenges. Our goal is to be the go-to partner for smart factory transformation globally and across industries.

R&AN: What unique philosophies or strengths differentiate Panasonic Connect's approach to automation in manufacturing?

GS : Panasonic Connect's approach is rooted in co-creation as we partner closely with customers to solve their unique challenges. Our legacy in manufacturing gives us a deep understanding of what works on the factory floor.

Combine that with our ability to integrate hardware, software, and services, and you get solutions that are practical, scalable, and future-ready. Our philosophy is simple: deliver automation that adapts to people – not the other way around.