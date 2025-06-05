Freshine® Launches Custom Kitchen Curtains Collection To Enhance Modern Homes

Innovative linen-blend and cotton-weave designs filter light, resist stains, and offer custom sizing-perfect for modern, eco-conscious kitchens.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freshine, the leading custom window treatment brand known for its handcrafted quality and eco-friendly fabrics, today announced the launch of its new Kitchen Curtains collection. Designed to bring both function and style to busy households, the collection highlights Freshine's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and custom craftsmanship.As kitchens evolve into multi-functional spaces for cooking, dining, and socializing, the need for window treatments that blend durability with aesthetic appeal has never been greater. Freshine's newly unveiled Kitchen Curtains collection addresses this demand by offering fabrics and designs specifically engineered for high-traffic environments, including moisture-resistant linen blends and easy-care cotton weaves.“Your kitchen is the heart of the home,” said Neo, Marketing Manager at Freshine.“We created our Kitchen Curtains collection to ensure that this essential space benefits from the same bespoke attention to detail and quality materials that Freshineis known for across its broader lineup of Freshine Curtains .”Key Features and BenefitsPremium Linen-Blend Fabrics: Each curtain panel in the collection is crafted from a 60% linen/40% polyester blend, which combines natural texture with enhanced durability and wrinkle resistance. These fabrics are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, ensuring they are free from harmful substances.Stain-Repellent Technology: Through a non-toxic water and oil repellent finish, the fabrics naturally resist common kitchen spills-such as grease, coffee, and sauces-making daily maintenance simple.Light-Filtering Weaves: The proprietary weave allows gentle, diffused sunlight to enter, creating a warm, inviting ambiance while safeguarding privacy during daytime activities.Multiple Mounting Options: Available in rod-pocket, grommet, and café curtain styles, Freshine's Kitchen Curtains can be configured for small café windows, sliding glass doors, or wide east-facing bays.Thermal Memory Shaping: Leveraging Freshine's signature Thermal Memory Shaping, each panel maintains crisp pleats and uniform folds, even after repeated washes and daily wear.Signature StylesCelina Linen Café: Offering a semi-sheer linen façade with a café-length cut, Celina Linen Café curtains bring classic European charm to any kitchen. Available in White, Ivory, and Dove Gray.Amara Cotton Blend: A mid-weight cotton-rich fabric with subtle stripe accents. Amara provides slightly more opacity for homeowners who prioritize daytime privacy without resorting to full blackout. Offered in Ivory with Oatmeal Stripes and Chambray Blue.Elara Thermal Backing: For kitchens in cooler climates, the Elara style features a dual-layer design-linen on the front and an insulating polyester backing-to help control temperature and reduce energy costs. Colors include Light Flax and Soft Taupe.Each style is tailored to fit non-standard window dimensions, with lengths ranging from 24 inches (café height) to full floor length (84 inches). Widths are customizable in one-inch increments. Freshine's online Measurement Tool (available at ) guides customers through a three-step process to ensure a precise fit.Eco-Friendly Commitment“As part of our sustainability pledge, all leftover fabric from the Kitchen Curtains collection is repurposed into sample swatches or donated to local quilting groups,” explained Emily Chen, Senior Product Designer at Freshine.“This approach minimizes textile waste and aligns with our ongoing mission to produce eco-conscious Freshine Curtains from start to finish.”Availability and PromotionsThe Kitchen Curtains collection is available immediately via Freshine's website, . To celebrate the launch, Freshine is offering a 15% discount on all Kitchen Curtains orders placed before July 15, 2025 (use promo code KITCHEN15 at checkout). In addition, orders over $399 still qualify for Freshine's standard $100 off promotion and free air shipping within the continental U.S.Freshine also provides free fabric swatches-delivered in two to five business days-to help customers confirm both color and texture prior to purchase. Professional installation kits, including matching rods and pin hooks, can be purchased separately to complete the look.How to OrderVisit and navigate to the“Kitchen Curtains” section under“By Space.”Select a style (Celina Linen Café, Amara Cotton Blend, or Elara Thermal Backing).Choose color, length, width, and header style (rod-pocket, grommet, or snap tape).Add optional accessories such as matching rods or pin hooks.Enter the promo code KITCHEN15 at checkout for 15% off qualified orders placed by July 15, 2025.About FreshineFounded in 2023 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Freshinespecializes in made-to-order window treatments that marry timeless design with modern performance. From bespoke blackout panels and linen drapes to stylish café curtains and custom shades, Freshine's product lines are handcrafted using sustainable fabrics and advanced manufacturing techniques. Committed to craftsmanship, comfort, and environmental responsibility, Freshine delivers premium Freshine Curtains designed to elevate every room in the home.

David Miller

Freshine Life

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.