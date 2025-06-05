ADVENTURE AWAITS: INDIANA JONES' WHIP AND BELT SWING INTO LOS ANGELES MEMORABILIA AUCTION

Indiana Jones' bullwhip, whip holster, and belt set from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989).

This remarkable trio - the only complete set of its kind ever to be offered at public auction - is expected to ignite serious excitement among fans.

- Brandon Alinger, Propstore COOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, will offer fans and collectors the ultimate adventure movie treasure: Indiana Jones' bullwhip, whip holster, and belt set from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989). This incredible collection will feature as part of Propstore's upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles, taking place across two days this September.This remarkable trio - the only complete set of its kind ever to be offered at public auction - is expected to ignite serious excitement among fans of Steven Spielberg's beloved franchise. The lot carries a pre-sale estimate of $250,000 - $500,000.The hero bullwhip is an 8-foot model crafted by David Morgan, the master whipmaker who supplied all the original whips for the classic Indiana Jones trilogy. Made from dark brown leather and featuring its original fall and cracker, the whip remains in excellent condition, showing only light wear from on-set use.The whip is accompanied by Indiana Jones' original belt and whip holster – these extremely rare pieces are the only known examples in private hands. An original production tag is also included, noting the set was designated for“Rideaway Scene.”The whip and holster remain secured by metal wire ties added by the props team to hold the set together. The whip also bears dark markings from previous bindings, consistent with how it was worn coiled on Indy's belt during filming.The piece has been in a private collection for decades and is coming to the collector's market for the very first time. It was originally obtained from a production source who worked on Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in the United States. Much of the motorcycle chase sequence was filmed in Marin County, California, and the whip is believed to have been used during those iconic scenes. Included with the lot is a production-used call sheet from the Marin County shoot, further supporting the whip's attribution to those scenes. The motorcycle chase was filmed at the end of the production schedule and the whip, belt and holster may also have been used in earlier filming at the studio in the U.K. or on location in Spain.This incredible lot is expected to be one of the most highly sought-after lots in the September auction, offering collectors a rare opportunity to own one of the most instantly recognisable weapons in cinema.Register for auction updates atBrandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: "This is an exceptional example of Indiana Jones' most iconic prop and one of the most complete sets we've encountered from The Last Crusade (1989). While original whips have surfaced in the past, this is the first time we've seen a whip, belt, and holster from the production offered together, which significantly elevates its historical and collectible value. With excellent provenance, and strong ties to a key action sequence from the film, this set offers a rare and exciting opportunity to own a genuine piece of Indiana Jones history."Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Beth Willetts at ...Register for auction updates:Images are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL):Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

