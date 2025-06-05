NMAC And Alchemy Partner To Bring Earvin 'Magic' Johnson To The 29Th United States Conference On HIV/AIDS

Basketball and business icon living with HIV for more than three decades brings his voice to nation's largest HIV conference in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aligned with HIV Long Term Survivor Awareness Day commemorated annually on June 5, NMAC , in partnership with Alchemy , is honored to announce that basketball legend, renowned entrepreneur, and advocate of people living with HIV, Earvin“Magic” Johnson, will headline this year's United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) in Washington, DC. Mr. Johnson's celebrity stature and his lived experience underscore 2025 USCHA's theme of“Aging with HIV,” which will center and celebrate the lives of people living with HIV as a testament to the biomedical progress in HIV antiretroviral treatment, highlight racial and health disparities that drive up HIV rates in communities of color, and defy stigma that deters people from accessing effective prevention and treatment options.“I've lived through every phase of the HIV epidemic; from the fear and grief of the early days to the transformative breakthroughs that have turned HIV into a manageable chronic condition. For decades, I've worked to raise awareness around HIV treatment and prevention through my Foundation and partnering with Alchemy is the next chapter in that mission. Together, we're building pharmacies inside HIV-focused clinics and making sure everyone, no matter where they live, has access to the high-quality, affordable care they deserve,” said Earvin“Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises.“As someone who's been living with HIV for more than 30 years, I'm honored to now extend that partnership through Alchemy to work with NMAC and keynote this year's USCHA and speak about what it means to age - and thrive - with HIV.”Harold Phillips, Deputy Director of Programs at NMAC, shared,“HIV may not be making headlines the way it once did, but it remains a pressing crisis-especially for communities of color and LGBTQ individuals, who continue to face systemic barriers to health care. The lack of mainstream coverage can make it seem like the epidemic is behind us, but the reality is far different. And now, with unprecedented funding cuts and the erosion of bipartisan support for the programs that have held our HIV infrastructure together, we find ourselves at a critical crossroads. That's why I am especially grateful for our growing partnership with Alchemy, which has created an incredible opportunity to bring USCHA to the forefront as a platform to amplify the voice of Earvin“Magic” Johnson. As someone who is also living and aging with HIV, I deeply understand the importance of visibility and leadership. More than 50% of people living with HIV are now over 50, and Mr. Johnson's unwavering advocacy resonates profoundly with the work we do at NMAC. His dedication reflects the mission of USCHA-uniting the HIV community, celebrating resilience, and driving action. His voice, alongside ours, is a powerful reminder that this fight is far from over."About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy and advocacy, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most-impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation's largest gathering focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation's largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.About Alchemy: Alchemy builds and operates in-house pharmacies for safety net clinics, with a focus on STD clinics, Ryan Whites, and FQHCs serving patients living with HIV and Hepatitis C. We provide the entire physical, clinical, and digital infrastructure needed to operate and grow best-in-class 340B pharmacy programs.NMAC Press Contact:

Pavni Guharoy

NMAC

+1 240-372-8394

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.