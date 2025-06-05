China's Xi Held Phone Call With Trump: State Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, state media reported.

The talks took place at Trump's request, the Xinhua news agency said without elaborating, and come as Washington and Beijing clash over areas such as trade and student visas.

The call follows officials from the world's two biggest economies accusing each other of jeopardising a trade war truce agreed last month in Geneva.



Erdogan calls Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul key step to ending war US says trade row with China could ease after Trump-Xi talks

Read Also

Trump, who has roiled markets in recent months with successive rounds of tariffs, argued on Friday that China had "totally violated" the bilateral de-escalation deal.

Beijing and Washington agreed in Geneva to slash staggeringly high tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days.

China's commerce ministry said this week the Trump administration had since introduced "discriminatory restrictive measures", including revoking Chinese student visas in the United States.