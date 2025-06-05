Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China's Xi Held Phone Call With Trump: State Media

China's Xi Held Phone Call With Trump: State Media


2025-06-05 10:02:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, state media reported.

The talks took place at Trump's request, the Xinhua news agency said without elaborating, and come as Washington and Beijing clash over areas such as trade and student visas.

The call follows officials from the world's two biggest economies accusing each other of jeopardising a trade war truce agreed last month in Geneva.

Read Also
  • Erdogan calls Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul key step to ending war
  • US says trade row with China could ease after Trump-Xi talks

Trump, who has roiled markets in recent months with successive rounds of tariffs, argued on Friday that China had "totally violated" the bilateral de-escalation deal.

Beijing and Washington agreed in Geneva to slash staggeringly high tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days.

China's commerce ministry said this week the Trump administration had since introduced "discriminatory restrictive measures", including revoking Chinese student visas in the United States.

MENAFN05062025000063011010ID1109641509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search