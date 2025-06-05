China's Xi Held Phone Call With Trump: State Media
Beijing: Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, state media reported.
The talks took place at Trump's request, the Xinhua news agency said without elaborating, and come as Washington and Beijing clash over areas such as trade and student visas.
The call follows officials from the world's two biggest economies accusing each other of jeopardising a trade war truce agreed last month in Geneva.Read Also
-
Erdogan calls Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul key step to ending war
US says trade row with China could ease after Trump-Xi talks
Trump, who has roiled markets in recent months with successive rounds of tariffs, argued on Friday that China had "totally violated" the bilateral de-escalation deal.
Beijing and Washington agreed in Geneva to slash staggeringly high tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days.
China's commerce ministry said this week the Trump administration had since introduced "discriminatory restrictive measures", including revoking Chinese student visas in the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment