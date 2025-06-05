Polish Delegation Visits Military Institute In Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation of English language teachers from the Jaroslaw Dabrowski Military University of Technology of the Republic of Poland visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the visitation protocol, the attendees were apprised of the historical context and operational dynamics of the institute, complemented by an exhaustive exposition regarding the esteemed trajectory of the educational establishment. Throughout the symposium, the contingent was apprised of the institution's pedagogical framework, curricular offerings, and developmental methodologies.



During the convening, the stakeholders engaged in a robust dialogue concerning pedagogical methodologies pertinent to English language instruction, and inquiries from attendees were meticulously addressed.



Ultimately, the delegation engaged in a comprehensive exploration of the institute's museum, facilitating a deeper understanding of its curated collections and historical artifacts.