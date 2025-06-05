Parks Associates Announces Inaugural Property Innovation Awards At Third Annual Smart Spaces Conference, September 16-17 In Dallas, Texas
"Identifying the leading properties in proptech highlights the forefront of innovation in the broadband, connected home and multifamily markets," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "This recognition will illustrate where technology is actively shaping consumer expectations, driving operational efficiencies, and signaling key trends in the evolution of smart living environments. We are excited to highlight this new initiative at Smart Spaces."
Parks Associates will present the winners of the 2025 Property Innovation Awards during Smart Spaces. Throughout the conference, Parks Associates presents new research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, and smart home technologies-including access control, energy management, and network support-highlighting key drivers of connectivity in multidwelling and hospitality environments. These insights set the foundation for strategic discussions on opportunities and challenges in smart apartments and connected guest experience.
Conference sessions:
-
Wi-Fi-Ready Experiences: Unlocking Networking
Integration, Centralization, & The Value of Platforms
Navigating Changing Regulations
InsurTech and Multifamily
Impact of AI on Multifamily
PropTech ROI: Revenue, NOI & Long-Term Value
Building Value and Transformation: Smart Spaces
PropTech: Impact on Property Management, Staff, Maintenance
Access Control: Security, Convenience, and Innovation
Tech Deployment & Management: Learning from the Hotel & Hospitality Sectors
Senior & Assisted Living
Energy Management: The Business of Smart Efficiency
Future-Proofing Real Estate: Smart Investments for Long-Term Growth
Smart Spaces provides a platform for industry professionals to engage in discussions, hear trending industry and consumer data, network, and collaborate with peers. Registration is open . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.
About Smart Spaces
Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues.
The event features consumer research, informative sessions, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
