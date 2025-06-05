Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Parks Associates Announces Inaugural Property Innovation Awards At Third Annual Smart Spaces Conference, September 16-17 In Dallas, Texas

Parks Associates Announces Inaugural Property Innovation Awards At Third Annual Smart Spaces Conference, September 16-17 In Dallas, Texas


2025-06-05 08:46:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The third annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, September 16-17 at the HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, is sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, SmartRent, Kwikset, ROCiQ, SkyBell, Rently, Calix, Eleven Software, Groove Technology Solutions, Nomadix, Dormakaba, and Zentra Access.

"Identifying the leading properties in proptech highlights the forefront of innovation in the broadband, connected home and multifamily markets," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "This recognition will illustrate where technology is actively shaping consumer expectations, driving operational efficiencies, and signaling key trends in the evolution of smart living environments. We are excited to highlight this new initiative at Smart Spaces."

Parks Associates will present the winners of the 2025 Property Innovation Awards during Smart Spaces. Throughout the conference, Parks Associates presents new research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, and smart home technologies-including access control, energy management, and network support-highlighting key drivers of connectivity in multidwelling and hospitality environments. These insights set the foundation for strategic discussions on opportunities and challenges in smart apartments and connected guest experience.

Conference sessions:

  • Wi-Fi-Ready Experiences: Unlocking Networking
  • Integration, Centralization, & The Value of Platforms
  • Navigating Changing Regulations
  • InsurTech and Multifamily
  • Impact of AI on Multifamily
  • PropTech ROI: Revenue, NOI & Long-Term Value
  • Building Value and Transformation: Smart Spaces
  • PropTech: Impact on Property Management, Staff, Maintenance
  • Access Control: Security, Convenience, and Innovation
  • Tech Deployment & Management: Learning from the Hotel & Hospitality Sectors
  • Senior & Assisted Living
  • Energy Management: The Business of Smart Efficiency
  • Future-Proofing Real Estate: Smart Investments for Long-Term Growth

Smart Spaces provides a platform for industry professionals to engage in discussions, hear trending industry and consumer data, network, and collaborate with peers. Registration is open . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces
 Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues.

The event features consumer research, informative sessions, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

MENAFN05062025003732001241ID1109641097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search