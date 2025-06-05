Parks Associates Announces Inaugural Property Innovation Awards At Third Annual Smart Spaces Conference, September 16-17 In Dallas, Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The third annual Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, September 16-17 at the HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, is sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, SmartRent, Kwikset, ROCiQ, SkyBell, Rently, Calix, Eleven Software, Groove Technology Solutions, Nomadix, Dormakaba, and Zentra Access.

"Identifying the leading properties in proptech highlights the forefront of innovation in the broadband, connected home and multifamily markets," said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. "This recognition will illustrate where technology is actively shaping consumer expectations, driving operational efficiencies, and signaling key trends in the evolution of smart living environments. We are excited to highlight this new initiative at Smart Spaces."

Parks Associates will present the winners of the 2025 Property Innovation Awards during Smart Spaces. Throughout the conference, Parks Associates presents new research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, and smart home technologies-including access control, energy management, and network support-highlighting key drivers of connectivity in multidwelling and hospitality environments. These insights set the foundation for strategic discussions on opportunities and challenges in smart apartments and connected guest experience.

Conference sessions:



Wi-Fi-Ready Experiences: Unlocking Networking

Integration, Centralization, & The Value of Platforms

Navigating Changing Regulations

InsurTech and Multifamily

Impact of AI on Multifamily

PropTech ROI: Revenue, NOI & Long-Term Value

Building Value and Transformation: Smart Spaces

PropTech: Impact on Property Management, Staff, Maintenance

Access Control: Security, Convenience, and Innovation

Tech Deployment & Management: Learning from the Hotel & Hospitality Sectors

Senior & Assisted Living

Energy Management: The Business of Smart Efficiency Future-Proofing Real Estate: Smart Investments for Long-Term Growth

Smart Spaces provides a platform for industry professionals to engage in discussions, hear trending industry and consumer data, network, and collaborate with peers. Registration is open . To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues.

The event features consumer research, informative sessions, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates