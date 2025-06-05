LED Lighting, EV Charging Station And Electrical Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Conference Call Thursday, June 26Th At 10Am ET
|Webcast and Call Details
|Date / Time:
|Thursday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. ET
|Live Call Registration:
|
Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. You may re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.
|Webcast & Replay:
About Orion Energy Systems (at )
Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.
Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at .
Engage with Us
X : @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @OESX_IR
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Per Brodin, CFO
|William Jones; David Collins
|Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
|Catalyst IR
|...
|(212) 924-9800 or ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment