Onno Plus Gmbh Announces Help For Local Companies To Fight Abusive And Fake Google Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berlin, Germany, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Onno Plus GmbH ( ), a leading reputation management company for small to medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce the launch of its range of services that have been expertly designed to help local companies fight abusive and fake Google reviews.



Already having supported over 7200 customers with a range of reputation management solutions, Onno Plus' range of online services, such as review monitoring, deleting fake or abusive reviews and building real positive reviews, offer a professional, transparent and platform-compliant approach that enables companies to achieve greater brand reach by enhancing their online status.



“If a customer review suddenly abusive or false accusations, it is no longer any harmless feedback. Such statements hurt and may cause significant damage to your online reputation,” said a spokesperson for Onno Plus.“At Onno Plus, we understand how important it is to respond quickly and effectively. For this reason, we offer specialised services that aim to review unwanted Google reviews, build positive customer feedback and improve your online reputation.”



With several years of experience in the reputation industry, Onno Plus has developed a deep understanding of how to help businesses build a strong online presence. Boasting a talented team with premier expertise in optimising a selection of companies' reputations across a range of diverse industries, Onno Plus offers a catalogue of efficient and effective services. These include:



Review monitoring : From Google to Jameda and GoLocal, Onno Plus's review monitoring service empowers companies to easily record and monitor reviews from more than 15 review portals on a personalised dashboard. Some of the core features of this service include:



Business owners will receive notifications about new reviews in real-time, summarised daily via email.

Users can track the development of reviews and respond directly to them.

With sentiment analysis, users can analyse their reviews to improve their services. If a review does not conform to the review platform's guidelines and regulations, companies can request the deletion of these reviews with one click.

Build Real Positive Reviews : With cutting-edge software, Onno Plus supports businesses in quickly and easily documenting genuine customer reviews through leading rating pages, such as Google, to accelerate the development of their brand awareness and lay the foundation for an optimal online presence, both for customers and job applicants.



Deleting Fake or Abusive Reviews : Typically deleting fake or abusive reviews in 7–14 days, Onno Plus is active on more than 10 rating platforms to ensure the widest possible scope for businesses seeking to remove defamatory and damaging reviews. The process is as follows:

Place an order

Onno Plus does not require an advance payment and only charges customers if the removal is successful.

Analysis

The expert team will analyse the evaluations in detail and choose the appropriate procedure according to platform guidelines.

Submission of the application

Onno Plus will submit the complaint to the respective platform and make sure the company is included throughout the entire communication process.

Decision of the platform

The platform will examine the application. In case of violation of the guidelines, the evaluation will be removed in many cases.



Whether tax consultants, shopkeepers, dentists, or marketing managers, Onno Plus offers a digitised and simplified process that bypasses the often time-consuming and complicated development of a strong online presence, enabling businesses to focus on achieving their business goals.



Onno Plus encourages medium-sized businesses in Germany seeking effective reputation management services to contact its professional team today by calling +49 30 30 80 80 34.



About Onno Plus GmbH



Based in Berlin, Germany, Onno Plus GmbH is a leading company that offers medium-sized businesses a range of effective reputation management services to help them build a strong online presence and a positive brand identity.



More Information



To learn more about Onno Plus GmbH and the launch of its range of services to fight abusive and fake Google reviews, please visit the website at .



Source:

CONTACT: Onno Plus GmbH Lietzenburger Str. 77 Berlin 10719 Germany +49 30 30808034