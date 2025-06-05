Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CG Oncology To Participate In The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference


2025-06-05 08:17:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11:20 am ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at . The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: .

Contacts:
Media
Sarah Connors
Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology
(508) 654-2277
...

Investor Relations
Chau Cheng
Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology
(949) 342-8939
...


