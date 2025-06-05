Cdata Embedded Business Unit Announces Extended Relationship With Palantir To Power Enhanced Data Connectivity In Foundry

Strategic collaboration delivers seamless access to hundreds of data sources through CData's embedded connectivity solutions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software , a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced that Palantir Technologies has expanded its relationship with CData's Embedded business unit to enhance data connectivity capabilities within Palantir Foundry. This deepened collaboration will enable Palantir Foundry users to seamlessly connect to hundreds of data sources through CData's industry-leading Embedded Connectors. As part of this extended collaboration, CData will also release a publicly available connector to Palantir Foundry, allowing all CData customers, both direct and embedded, to easily integrate with the Foundry platform.

Palantir Foundry is an operating system for the modern enterprise that integrates data, models, and decisions into one unified platform. By embedding CData's comprehensive connectivity solution directly into the Foundry platform, Palantir has transferred the burden of building and maintaining connectors to CData, allowing them to focus on platform innovation while providing their customers with enhanced data integration capabilities.

"By extending our relationship with CData, we're empowering Foundry and AIP users to get more value from their data assets across the enterprise," said Peter Maag, Head of Engineering at Palantir Technologies. "With CData's extensive library of data connectors, our customers can integrate data from virtually any source system into their AI-enabled operational workflows, empowering their frontline operators and improving mission-critical outcomes."

Through CData's unified metadata layer, which harmonizes how data is organized and accessed across all sources, Palantir Foundry users can find, query, and work with data without worrying about different formats or structures, enhancing the platform's data integration capabilities.

"Our expanded role with Palantir demonstrates the critical role that embedded connectivity plays in today's data-driven platforms," said Manish Patel, CPO at CData Software. "Palantir's decision to extend this opportunity reaffirms the value our technology brings to their customers by enabling frictionless access to the full spectrum of enterprise data sources needed for complex operational decisions."

The extension comes at a time of significant growth for CData's Embedded business, which has seen increased demand from software providers looking to offer connectivity to a growing variety of data sources. This momentum is fueled by the rising need for AI-ready data and the pressure on software providers to deliver immediate, self-service access to the data sources their users prioritize.

CData's market leadership was recently validated by its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This recognition reflects the differentiated business outcomes CData delivers to customers through its comprehensive connectivity solutions and integration capabilities.

This announcement follows CData's strategic growth funding of approximately $350 million led by Warburg Pincus, with participation from Accel, announced in June 2024. The investment has allowed CData to accelerate its mission of simplifying data connectivity for enterprises, users, and applications through continued investments in operations, product development, and go-to-market strategy.

For more information about CData's embedded connectivity solutions, visit .

About CData Software

CData Software is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions. Our self-service data products and connectivity solutions provide universal access to live data from hundreds of popular on-premises and cloud applications. Millions of users worldwide rely on CData to enable advanced analytics, boost cloud adoption, and create a more connected business. Consumable by any user, accessible within any application, and built for all enterprises, CData is redefining data-driven business. Learn more at .

SOURCE CData Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED