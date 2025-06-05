SKYTALE GROUP ADVISES MD ESTHETICS, A MULTI-STATE MEDICAL AESTHETICS AND WELLNESS LEADER, IN PLATFORM INVESTMENT BY NEW HARBOR CAPITAL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Co-founders Dr. Michael Pedro and Danielle Pedro launched MD Esthetics in 2018 with a clear vision: deliver high-quality medical aesthetics and wellness services while building a strong team and a growth-minded culture. In just a few short years, they have expanded across three states, developed a provider training academy, and assembled a leadership team that knows how to scale. Their holistic, thoughtful approach to wellness has made them a standout brand in the industry and a natural choice for a platform investment.

"What the MD Esthetics team have built is incredibly impressive. It is not just a group of med spas, it is a fully integrated platform with a real vision," said Tedd Van Gorden, Director of Investment Banking at Skytale Group. "They've combined clinical rigor, a unique expansion playbook, and a deep investment in people. That kind of foundation is exactly what New Harbor was looking for, and we're thrilled to have helped bring this partnership together."

With this investment, New Harbor Capital will partner with the MD Esthetics leadership team to accelerate the company's growth strategy, support future acquisitions, and continue enhancing the infrastructure that has positioned MD Esthetics as a market leader.

"This partnership with New Harbor Capital marks a significant milestone for MD Esthetics. New Harbor's deep expertise in scaling founder-led healthcare companies will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and cementing our leadership within the medical aesthetics and wellness space," said Dr. Michael Pedro, CEO and Co-Founder of MD Esthetics. "The team at Skytale was incredible to work with. They kept us focused, guided us through every step, and made a complex process feel much more manageable. Their deep expertise in the medical spa space was invaluable - they truly understood the nuances of our business and what would resonate with the right buyers. We couldn't have done it without them."

"We are very excited to partner with Dr. Michael and Danielle Pedro, and the entire MD Esthetics team," said Ed Lhee, Partner at New Harbor Capital. "We look forward to accelerating their expansion, both organically and through future acquisitions, to solidify their position as a leader in the medical aesthetics and wellness space."

Skytale Managing Director, Ben Hernandez; Director, Tedd Van Gorden; Partner, James Turcott; Vice President, James Wimpress; Senior Associate, Wendi Sun; and Analyst, Jake Martin; represented MD Esthetics in the partnership process.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is an investment banking and management consulting firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetic, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities.

Learn more at skytalegroup

