Aurora Expands Medical Cannabis Offerings In Australia With The Launch Of Indimed TEMPO 22

Canada's Largest Medical Cannabis Company Adds Two New Cultivars to Popular Brand Portfolio in the Australian Market

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB ) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, has expanded their popular IndiMed brand with the launch of IndiMed TEMPO 22, available through the company's subsidiary, MedReleaf Australia. With the same consistent quality and reliable supply, this new 22% THC potency creates a greater range of treatment options available to prescribers.

"Expanding our portfolio in the value segment in Australia reinforces our commitment to meet increasingly diversified patient needs with accessible, high-quality medical cannabis options," said Andre Jerome, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development at Aurora. "As a global leader in medical cannabis, we're proud to offer a diverse range of products that reflect both local demand and our dedication to innovation worldwide."

IndiMed remains one of the most prescribed medical cannabis brands for patients in Australia. The two new cultivars available include:



IndiMed TEMPO 22 | Lemon Laser – Sativa, 22% THC, <1% CBD, Dried Cannabis (15g) IndiMed TEMPO 22 | Pickled Petrol – Indica, 22% THC, <1% CBD, Dried Cannabis (15g)

Aurora's continued focus on international growth and deep commitment to providing patients with innovative products and expanded access enables the company to maintain its global leadership position.

MedReleaf Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurora, is committed to quality and proudly meeting all TGA-GMP standards. For further information about the company's offerings, doctors and health care professionals can contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: .

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Contact

For Media: Michelle Lefler | VP, Communications & PR | [email protected]

For Investors: ICR, Inc. | [email protected]

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law (" forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expansion of the Company's medical cannabis offerings in Australia and the availability of specific products; the Company's commitment to innovation, quality and expanded access; the Company's continued focus on international growth; and the Company's global leadership position.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations (with respect to the Transaction and more generally with respect to future acquisitions), management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 20, 2024 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at and filed with and available on the SEC's website at . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

