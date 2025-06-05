Gujarat: Jamnagar Completes Demolition Of 355 Properties For Road Widening

MENAFN - IANS) Jamnagar, June 5 (IANS) The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Gujarat has completed a phase of its urban development plan by finishing the demolition of 355 structures belonging to 331 residents for a road-widening project between Swaminarayan Nagar and Gandhinagar.

The demolition drive, which began on May 31, concluded on June 4, paving the way for a 12-meter-wide, 3.5 km stretch.

Officials informed that two dedicated teams have been deployed to clear the debris along the route, ensuring that the newly opened road is fully accessible. Officials confirmed that the entire demolition and debris removal process is being finalised, with the road now open for basic public use.

In the next phase, the JMC is set to begin immediate infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of road dividers, traffic markings, and a new paver surface. Once complete, the newly widened road is expected to greatly ease congestion and improve commute times for over two lakh residents in the surrounding areas.

The expanded route is also expected to provide significant relief from the chronic traffic bottlenecks on nearby D.K.V. Road, GG Hospital Road, and Amber Chowkdi. With a more direct and broader thoroughfare, the distance and time needed to cross the city will be significantly reduced, officials added.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) initiated a large-scale demolition drive near Chandola Lake, aiming to clear illegal encroachments. In the first phase, approximately 1.5 lakh square meters were cleared, followed by an additional 2.5 lakh square meters in the second phase. The operation involved over 3,000 police personnel and 25 State Reserve Police companies to maintain order during the process.

Following a significant fire at Avadh Ruturaj Market in Limbayat, Surat, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) also took action against unauthorised constructions. Approximately 9,900 square feet of illegal structures, including rooftop sheds and commercial enclosures, were removed. The fire had destroyed at least 10 shops, prompting concerns over fire hazards associated with unauthorised constructions.