Bydfi And Ledger Launch Global Campaign With Limited Bydfi X Ledger Nano X

Following the successful debut of the limited-edition BYDFi x Ledger Nano X hardware wallet at TOKEN2049 Dubai , global crypto exchange BYDFi and hardware wallet leader Ledger have launched a global campaign to engage crypto KOLs and content creators. With only 500 units available worldwide, the initiative invites Web3 participants to promote secure self-custody and mobile-first asset protection by applying to join this exclusive collaboration.

Campaign Overview: Limited 500-Unit Cold Wallet Collaboration

The BYDFi x Ledger campaign invites creators and KOLs to participate in a simple, open-entry initiative to receive a limited-edition wallet. To join, participants are encouraged to post on X using the hashtag #BYDFixLedger, share their thoughts on the collaboration, and submit a brief application form via the official campaign page. Selected applicants will receive the exclusive BYDFi x Ledger Nano X, along with special perks as part of the partnership program.

Users can learn more and apply at:

Product Highlight: BYDFi x Ledger Nano X

The BYDFi x Ledger Nano X is a customized version of Ledger's flagship cold wallet, equipped with Bluetooth, USB-C, and support for over 15,000 cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Key features include:



Mobile-first design compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows

Military-grade security via CC EAL5+ certified secure element

Ledger Live integration for seamless asset tracking, staking, and transactions Support for multi-chain and multi-asset management, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and ERC20 tokens

Engineered for users who prioritize portability and protection, the Nano X ensures private keys stay offline-eliminating the remote risks of custodial wallets or centralized platforms.

Vision: Empowering Web3 Ownership Through Self-Custody

In today's decentralized world, where digital assets are becoming integral to both individual and institutional portfolios, self-custody has emerged as a foundational principle. BYDFi and Ledger share a vision that emphasizes secure, user-controlled asset management as the cornerstone of the Web3 movement.

This collaboration promotes a future where participants in the crypto ecosystem-whether traders, builders, or educators-can confidently manage their assets with mobility, transparency, and control.

About Ledger

Ledger is a global leader in digital asset security, known for its hardware wallet innovations since 2015. With over 6 million devices sold and zero hacks, Ledger's products-including the Nano series and Ledger Live app-enable millions of users and enterprises to manage their crypto, NFTs, and data securely in the Web3 age.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across more than 190 countries and regions. The platform has been featured by Forbes as one of the . With a comprehensive product suite-including spot trading, perpetual contracts, copy trading, automated bots, and on-chain tools-BYDFi supports both novice and professional traders in navigating the digital asset market with confidence.

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.



