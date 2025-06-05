Bydfi And Ledger Launch Global Campaign With Limited Bydfi X Ledger Nano X
Following the successful debut of the limited-edition BYDFi x Ledger Nano X hardware wallet at TOKEN2049 Dubai , global crypto exchange BYDFi and hardware wallet leader Ledger have launched a global campaign to engage crypto KOLs and content creators. With only 500 units available worldwide, the initiative invites Web3 participants to promote secure self-custody and mobile-first asset protection by applying to join this exclusive collaboration.
Campaign Overview: Limited 500-Unit Cold Wallet Collaboration
The BYDFi x Ledger campaign invites creators and KOLs to participate in a simple, open-entry initiative to receive a limited-edition wallet. To join, participants are encouraged to post on X using the hashtag #BYDFixLedger, share their thoughts on the collaboration, and submit a brief application form via the official campaign page. Selected applicants will receive the exclusive BYDFi x Ledger Nano X, along with special perks as part of the partnership program.Users can learn more and apply at:
Product Highlight: BYDFi x Ledger Nano X
The BYDFi x Ledger Nano X is a customized version of Ledger's flagship cold wallet, equipped with Bluetooth, USB-C, and support for over 15,000 cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Key features include:
-
Mobile-first design compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows
Military-grade security via CC EAL5+ certified secure element
Ledger Live integration for seamless asset tracking, staking, and transactions
Support for multi-chain and multi-asset management, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and ERC20 tokens
Engineered for users who prioritize portability and protection, the Nano X ensures private keys stay offline-eliminating the remote risks of custodial wallets or centralized platforms.
Vision: Empowering Web3 Ownership Through Self-Custody
In today's decentralized world, where digital assets are becoming integral to both individual and institutional portfolios, self-custody has emerged as a foundational principle. BYDFi and Ledger share a vision that emphasizes secure, user-controlled asset management as the cornerstone of the Web3 movement.
This collaboration promotes a future where participants in the crypto ecosystem-whether traders, builders, or educators-can confidently manage their assets with mobility, transparency, and control.
About Ledger
Ledger is a global leader in digital asset security, known for its hardware wallet innovations since 2015. With over 6 million devices sold and zero hacks, Ledger's products-including the Nano series and Ledger Live app-enable millions of users and enterprises to manage their crypto, NFTs, and data securely in the Web3 age.
About BYDFi
Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across more than 190 countries and regions. The platform has been featured by Forbes as one of the . With a comprehensive product suite-including spot trading, perpetual contracts, copy trading, automated bots, and on-chain tools-BYDFi supports both novice and professional traders in navigating the digital asset market with confidence.
BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.
BUIDL Your Dream Finance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment