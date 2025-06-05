Sentosa Development Corporation And Mount Faber Leisure Group Celebrate SG60 With Peranakan Reimagined' Showcase

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025 - Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) have collaborated to transform Sentosa for 'Peranakan Reimagined' a vibrant showcase that reimagines Peranakan culture through a contemporary lens. A double celebration in commemoration of SG60 as well as the 10year anniversary of the Singapore Cable Car Sentosa Line, this showcase will run from 23 May to 31 August 2025.The Peranakan Reimagined weaves a tapestry of nostalgia and heritage with immersive storytelling, inviting visitors to rediscover the richness of Peranakan culture through vibrant installations, projection artworks, performances, and workshops and specially curated Peranakan dining experiences across Sentosa. The showcase pays tribute to Peranakan heritage as a part of Singapore's cultural identity, while reimagining it for today's audiences.At Sensoryscape, which is centered around the engagement of the five senses and the sixth sense of imagination, the Peranakan Reimagined showcase transforms the multi-sensorial thoroughfare into a bold celebration of culture, brought to life through immersive larger-than-life displays where guests can see, hear, touch, and experience Peranakan heritage reimagined for today's audiences.At the heart of the experience stands a striking 7.2-metre-tall Peranakan-inspired house at Lookout Loop, aptly named The Peranakan House a stunning photo spot by day that transforms into a vivid projection-mapped canvas by night. A grand reimagination of a traditional Peranakan home, this larger-than-life centrepiece adorned with intricate detailing and bold colours is a tribute to the artistry and elegance of Peranakan design. A visual journey unfolds through a curated collection of photographs within the centrepiece with contributions by various partners, capturing the spirit of various Peranakan communities.As the sun sets, The Peranakan House comes alive with a whole new nighttime experience, with dynamic multimedia storytelling and projection artwork, illuminating the rich textures of past Peranakan life from its intricate motifs and architecture to beloved cuisine and traditions which can be admired from different angles while strolling along Lookout Loop.Within the Field of Beaded Blooms at Tactile Trellis, guests can also look forward to an immersive day to night experience, where the garden's 198 panels have been transformed with vibrant designs inspired by the intricate beadwork of kasut manek - traditional Peranakan slippers. At the heart of Tactile Trellis, stands a pair of larger-than-life beaded Peranakan slippers where guests are invited to experience and feel the intricacy of Peranakan craftsmanship. Come nighttime, a new light show at Tactile Trellis brings batik motifs to life through stunning digital light art displays.As guests continue their journey down Sensoryscape, dotted throughout the main walkway, guests can discover the Giant in Grace @ The Walkway. The resting areas that line the entire stretch have been transformed into a showcase of larger-than-life Peranakan-inspired installations, including traditional Peranakan storage jars known as kamcheng, ornate teapot sets, wedding baskets, sequinned artworks and more. The sequinned installations reveal an unexpected transformation when viewed through a camera lens, surprising visitors with fresh perspectives of familiar Peranakan icons.Beyond Tactile Trellis and Lookout Loop, the other gardens of Sensoryscape have been refreshed to showcase different aspects of Peranakan culture that engage all senses. The showcase spans from traditional food displays complete with recipes contributed by the partners - to fashion with kebaya displays, musical instruments and various other cultural replica artifacts. These thoughtfully curated exhibits and displays are designed to provide guests with a multi-sensorial experience of Peranakan culture, reimagined in a whole new way.Adding to the Peranakan atmosphere, Sensoryscape will come alive with vibrant live music performances by Peranakan singing group, Peranakan Sayang, and the monthly Sentosa Festive Market at Palawan Beach Walk will be complemented by Peranakan-inspired workshops such as felt beaded slipper making and more.To mark the 10th anniversary of the Sentosa Line, the cable car cabins have been transformed with vibrant Peranakan-inspired designs. Each cabin features a striking palette of pastel hues, ornate tiles, and intricate motifs, taking inspiration from the historic shophouses of Koon Seng Road once home to Singapore's Peranakan community. Developed with the creative input of Baba Alvin Yapp of The Intan Peranakan Home Museum, these heritage-inspired cabins turn the skies above Sentosa into a moving tribute to Peranakan culture, offering guests an aerial preview of the island-wide celebration as they journey across Sentosa's golden beaches and coastal forests.As part of the celebrations, local residents can also enjoy special 1-for-1 Sentosa Line promotions between 23 May to 31 August 2025 including a Sentosa Line round trip for two at only $4 (U.P. $4 per adult, $3 per child) or 1-day unlimited rides for two at $14 (U.P. $27 per adult, $22 per child). This promotion is available only for tickets purchased at the Sentosa Line Sensoryscape Station Ticketing Counter and the Guest Service Centre at Sensoryscape.In celebration of the kebaya's inscription on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2024, a special showcase is now on display at both levels of the Sensoryscape Cable Car Station. Curated with recommendations from The Peranakan Association Singapore, the exhibition features eight distinctive kebayas by four acclaimed Singaporean designers, each offering a fresh interpretation of this iconic garment.Among the highlights is Kebaya Biku by Baba Raymond Wong of Rumah Kim Choo a replica of the kebaya designed for actress Tasha Low's character in the hit TV series Emerald Hill The Little Nyonya Story. Other featured designers include Ratianah Tahir, known for her timeless Malay and Peranakan silhouettes; Kavita Thulasidas, who brings bold, cross-cultural flair; and Ada Goh, whose vibrant, nature-inspired batik artistry adds a contemporary twist. Together, their creations celebrate the kebaya's enduring legacy and evolving relevance.Guests can also visit the Sentosa Shop @ Sensoryscape to enjoy a kebaya dress-up experience, browse a curated selection of kebayas and beaded shoes, and shop a range of Peranakan-inspired merchandise.At Siloso Point Station, visitors can experience Peranakan heritage through two striking tiffin carrier installations one standing at 1.8 metres and the other at 1.6 metres inspired by The Intan Peranakan Home Museum's collection. One installation also showcases three larger-than-life traditional Nyonya kuehs: Kueh Ku, Rainbow Kueh Lapis, and Kueh Salat. On weekends, a rotating line-up of workshops offers hands-on activities such as mini clay kueh-making and embroidery. These interactive sessions invite guests to engage with traditional crafts through a refreshed and reimagined perspective.Peranakan Reimagined is part of SDC's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful and immersive experiences that celebrate Singapore's rich and diverse heritage. This vibrant showcase across Sentosa pays tribute to the rich legacy of Peranakan culture as part of Singapore's multicultural identity.Through contemporary interpretations and multisensory storytelling, Peranakan Reimagined not only honours the past but also invites new generations to connect with this unique cultural heritage in fresh and engaging ways. The showcase transforms the space into a canvas to celebrate history, spark interest, and deepen community bonds.'As Singapore's premier leisure destination, we are proud to present Peranakan Reimagined in celebration of SG60. Set against the backdrop of our award-winning, multi-sensorial Sensoryscape, this vibrant and colourful showcase promises to captivate the senses and elevate every visitor's experience,' said Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer of Sentosa Development Corporation. 'Through this showcase, we reaffirm our commitment to creating engaging experiences and delivering memorable moments for all our guests. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners for their invaluable contributions in bringing Peranakan Reimagined to life.''The 10th anniversary of the Singapore Cable Car's Sentosa Line marks a decade of sun, sand and scenic rides and it is our pleasure to be celebrating this key milestone alongside Sentosa Development Corporation through our very first thematic showcase on the Sentosa Line,' said Buhdy Bok, Managing Director at Mount Faber Leisure Group. 'We are also truly honoured to be collaborating with The Intan to pay homage to Singapore's unique Peranakan heritage, bringing the unique traditions, arts and culinary delights of Peranakan culture to life in this special SG60 year.'On top of the Peranakan Showcase, Sentosa is also offering various Peranakan-inspired workshops, deals and dining promotions across the island in celebration of SG60. About Sentosa

Sentosa, where discovery never ends, is Asia's leading leisure destination and Singapore's premier island resort getaway, located within 15 minutes from the central business and shopping districts. The island resort is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation, which works with various stakeholders in overseeing property investments, attractions development, and operation of the various leisure offerings and management of the residential precinct on the island.

The 500-hectare island resort is home to an exciting array of themed attractions, award-winning spa retreats, lush rainforests, golden sandy beaches, resort accommodations, world-renowned golf courses, a deep-water yachting marina and luxurious residences making Sentosa a vibrant island resort for business and leisure. Sentosa is also home to Singapore's first integrated resort, Resorts World Sentosa, which operates Southeast Asia's first Universal Studios theme park.

Situated on the eastern end of Sentosa Island is Sentosa Cove, an exclusive waterfront residential enclave bustling with more than 2,000 homes, quayside restaurants, retail and specialty shops. The island is also proud to be home to Sentosa Golf Club and its two acclaimed golf courses, The Serapong and The Tanjong. Sentosa Golf Club has hosted a number of high-profile professional and amateur tournaments, including the Singapore Open and HSBC Women's World Championship, welcoming international star players and world-class golf professionals from across the world.

Welcoming a growing number of local and international guests every year, Sentosa is an integral part of Singapore's goal to be a global destination to work, live and play. For more information, please visit:



.



About Sentosa Development Corporation

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) was established on 1 September 1972 as a Statutory Board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Its charter since inception has been to oversee the development, management, marketing, and promotion of the island of Sentosa as a resort destination for locals and tourists.

SDC wholly owns its subsidiaries Sentosa Cove Resort Management Pte Ltd and Sentosa Golf Club Pte Ltd. SDC also owns the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network, managed by Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary which operates as an autonomous commercial arm.

As a testament to its commitment to sustainability, SDC has been conferred the Global Sustainable Tourism Council For Destinations (GSTC-D) certificate, making Sentosa the first island destination in Asia to receive this accolade.



About Mount Faber Leisure Group

Mount Faber Leisure Group (MFLG) is one of Singapore's leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The company's portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, SkyHelix Sentosa, Sentosa Island Bus Tour, Mount Faber Peak, Arbora @ Mount Faber Peak, Arbora Caf @ Mount Faber Peak, Dusk @ Mount Faber Peak, The Mirabilis Bar @ Mount Faber Peak, Cable Car Gift Shop and Faber Licence. The company also operates the Central Beach Bazaar in Sentosa that includes Wings of Time Fireworks Symphony, Good Old Days, Food Kiosks at Central Beach Bazaar, and Sentosa Shop.

Spanning across the hilltop at Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, MFLG's products are linked by the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network of six stations on two main lines the Mount Faber Line that connects mainland Singapore to the resort island of Sentosa, and the Sentosa Line that connects to the island's western end at the Siloso Point.

Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm.

MFLG is also one of the 17 founding members of Singapore's first carbon neutrality-driven business alliance, the Sentosa Carbon Neutral Network (SCNN), which was established in September 2021. The SCNN is a collective public-private effort to achieve Sentosa's sustainability goals, including carbon neutrality by 2030. MFLG is also a member of the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) Singapore and a recipient of the LowCarbonSG Logo, awarded to companies that successfully measure and monitor their carbon footprints.

Visit







for more information.



Sentosa Development Corporation

