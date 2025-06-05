Sleeping On Your Left Side Can Relieve Constipation

A simple solution for better digestion without spending any money.

In today's busy schedules, irregular eating habits and stressful lifestyles have led to digestive problems. Especially not having proper bowel movements in the morning is a problem faced by millions of people. This problem not only causes stomach heaviness and irritation throughout the day but can gradually turn into serious problems like constipation, acidity, and gas. Usually, people find relief from this by changing their diet or through medication. But did you know that changing your sleeping position can also greatly alleviate your digestive problems?.

According to Ayurveda and nutrition experts, sleeping on your left side helps the digestive system function better and makes the bowel movement process smoother. This is a simple solution you can adopt for better digestion without spending any money.

According to nutritionists, if you sleep on your left side at night, it helps your digestive system function better. In this position, the small intestine quickly passes stool to the large intestine. They said this makes it easier to have a bowel movement in the morning.

When you sleep on your left side, the force of gravity helps in the digestive process. The body's intestinal structure allows food to reach the intestines from the stomach faster by sleeping on the left side. Also, the sphincter valve that moves waste material forward is on the right side. It doesn't have much pressure on the left side, and digestion becomes easier.

Nutritionists agree with this. Considering the body's anatomy, they believe that sleeping on the left side speeds up digestion and reduces problems like constipation.

People with heart disease or hiatal hernia should consult a doctor before adopting this posture. If you can't sleep on the same side for a long time, changing sides from time to time is also beneficial. If you also suffer from digestion-related problems, you can get great benefits by making this small change in your sleep habits starting today.

Note: The article is for general information only. It is not a substitute for any medicine or treatment. Always contact your doctor for more information.