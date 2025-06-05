Global Gold Bullion Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Gold Bullion Market?

Spearheaded by the latest report from The Business Research Company, the gold bullion global market is expected to see a robust increase from $76.58 billion in 2024 to $86.79 billion in 2025. This predicted growth signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%. The market foundation set in recent years can be traceable to various economic factors including lower interest rates and currency fluctuations, as well as a weakened global economy. Amidst this environment, investors are increasingly seeking out gold as a safe haven asset while also enjoying the boon of increased investment demand.

What Is The Projected Growth In The Gold Bullion Global Market?

The gold bullion market is set to witness a sharp surge over the next few years, increasing from its current value to a staggering size of $142.07 billion by 2029. This proposed CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period is due to the ongoing demand for gold in jewelry and industrial applications, with an upsurge in retail consumption and the increased adoption of gold jewelry amongst men. Lifestyle choices are evolving, and with that, the growth trends forecast for this phase include technology advancement, inflation and interest rates, and advancements in mining technology.

What Are The Key Drivers For The Gold Bullion Market Growth?

A pivotal catalyst propelling the growth of the gold bullion market is the burgeoning demand for jewelry. Jewelry continues to hold its place in society as a valued symbol of personal adornment, with popular choice gravitating towards precious metals such as gold. A surge in consumer preference for luxury items alongside investment in high-value assets are driving the demand for jewelry. Gold bullion, perceived as a high-quality, pure gold source offers excellent malleability, making it ideal for crafting durable and attractive jewelry.

Which Companies Are Leading The Gold Bullion Market?

The gold bullion market is dominated by major players like Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Perth Mint, Johnson Matthey, Mitsubishi Materials, Newmont Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation, Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., PJSC Polyus, Kinross Gold Corporation, Goldcorp Inc., Royal Canadian Mint, Fresnillo PLC, Yamana Gold Inc., Randgold Resources Limited, Eldorado Gold Corporation, Alamos Gold Inc., APMEX Inc., Elemetal LLC., Ohio Precious Metals, Valcambi Suisse, Argor-Heraeus

What Innovations Are Shaping The Gold Bullion Market?

In a move to bolster their standing in the digital age, several major companies are emphasizing on the development of innovative solutions, such as tokenized physical gold trading. This innovative technology employs blockchain to generate digital tokens representing ownership of physical gold, thereby facilitating secure trading.

How Is The Gold Bullion Market Segmented ?

The market's diverse array of offerings segmeent it further into:

1 By Type: Gold Bars, Gold Bullion Coins

2 By Application: IT-Related Electrically Conductive Materials, Jewelry Materials, Dental Alloy Materials, Investment Commodities

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments include:

1 By Gold Bars: Cast Bars, Minted Bars

2 By Gold Bullion Coins: Standard Bullion Coins, Commemorative Bullion Coins

Which Regions Dominate The Gold Bullion Market?

In terms of regional dominance, the gold bullion market saw Asia-Pacific dominate in 2024. Covered regions in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Countries profiled encompass Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

