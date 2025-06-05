CEMEA's First-Of-Its-Kind Cash Bonus Program Launched By Dukhan Bank And Visa
Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank, Qatar's leading provider of Shari'ah-compliant financial solutions, has partnered with Visa to introduce an innovative personalised card cash bonus offers program, marking a pioneering initiative in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region.
Leveraging advanced analytics of consumer spending data collected throughout the year, the program provides Dukhan Bank Visa cardholders with personalised offers matching individual preferences.
The process for benefiting from the program is straightforward; participants simply need to view the available offers, use their eligible Visa card at the selected merchants, and then receive a cash bonus automatically.
Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, commented:“As part of our commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric banking, the program offers a range of hyper-personalised card offerings in partnership with Visa based on an advanced analysis of their spending habits."
Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, commented:“We are delighted to partner with Dukhan Bank to introduce the first personalised card-linked offers programme to Qatar – a first in the CEMEA region. At Visa, we are committed to enhancing the payment experience and delivering greater value to the bank's Visa cardholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment