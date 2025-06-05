CEMEA's First-Of-Its-Kind Cash Bonus Program Launched By Dukhan Bank And Visa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank, Qatar's leading provider of Shari'ah-compliant financial solutions, has partnered with Visa to introduce an innovative personalised card cash bonus offers program, marking a pioneering initiative in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region.

Leveraging advanced analytics of consumer spending data collected throughout the year, the program provides Dukhan Bank Visa cardholders with personalised offers matching individual preferences.

The process for benefiting from the program is straightforward; participants simply need to view the available offers, use their eligible Visa card at the selected merchants, and then receive a cash bonus automatically.

Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, commented:“As part of our commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric banking, the program offers a range of hyper-personalised card offerings in partnership with Visa based on an advanced analysis of their spending habits."

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, commented:“We are delighted to partner with Dukhan Bank to introduce the first personalised card-linked offers programme to Qatar – a first in the CEMEA region. At Visa, we are committed to enhancing the payment experience and delivering greater value to the bank's Visa cardholders.