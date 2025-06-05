OPPO Licenses Cellular Standard-Essential Patents To Volkswagen Group For Connected Vehicles
“We are delighted to collaborate with Volkswagen through this patent licensing agreement,” said Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing at OPPO.“Volkswagen IP team's hard work and foresights in recognizing the value of this cooperation are highly appreciated. This partnership is further recognition of OPPO's leadership in cellular technology innovation and our commitment to creating a long-term, healthy and sustainable intellectual property ecosystem that empowers long-term innovation and industry growth.”
“The partnership with OPPO is an example of efficient, respectful, business focused collaboration in the space of licensing of Standard Essential Patents,” said Robin Cefai, Chief IP Licensing Officer at Volkswagen. It illustrates Volkswagen's willingness to recognize the value of IP and find sustainable solutions for all parties.
Marking OPPO's first ever bilateral patent licensing agreement with a connected-car company, the collaboration reflects the broader adaption of OPPO's cellular standard-essential technologies beyond smartphones, especially in the automotive sector. OPPO's 5G SEPs are currently distributed in over 40 countries and regions globally, and according to LexisNexis® IPlytics, a leading patent analytics platform, OPPO ranked eighth globally in overall 5G patent strength as of January 2025.
As of March 2025, OPPO has filed over 113,000 patent applications and holds more than 62,000 granted patents globally. OPPO continues to invest in core technology areas including 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, charging, imaging, and video, reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and high-value intellectual property.
