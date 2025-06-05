Feline Felons: The Issue With Switzerland's Free-Roaming Cats
My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.
-
More from this auth
English Departme
I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.
-
More from this auth
English Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Kuschelige Killer: Das Problem mit den freilaufenden Katzen in der Schweiz
Read more: Kuschelige Killer: Das Problem mit den freilaufenden Katzen in der Schwei
Did you know that in some parts of Switzerland cats aren't allowed off a lead during certain months? There is an ongoing debate on how to deal with predation by free-roaming cats.
Read the full article, a part of our “Swiss Oddities” series here:More Feline felons: what to do with Switzerland's killer cats?
This content was published on Sep 7, 2024 Cats kill millions of animals every year in Switzerland, but most politicians are reluctant to do anything about it. Would a“cat moratorium” make a difference?Read more: Feline felons: what to do with Switzerland's killer cats
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment