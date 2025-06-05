Feline Felons: The Issue With Switzerland's Free-Roaming Cats





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Free-roaming cats kill millions of birds, frogs and other animals every year in Switzerland. Would a“cat moratorium” make a difference? This content was published on June 5, 2025 - 08:16 1 minute

Did you know that in some parts of Switzerland cats aren't allowed off a lead during certain months? There is an ongoing debate on how to deal with predation by free-roaming cats.

Read the full article, a part of our “Swiss Oddities” series here:

This content was published on Sep 7, 2024 Cats kill millions of animals every year in Switzerland, but most politicians are reluctant to do anything about it. Would a“cat moratorium” make a difference?

