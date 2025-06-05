Tunnels, Trees, And The Tightrope Walk In Kashmir

Z-Morh Tunnel

By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi

Every time a new road is planned or a tunnel is announced in Jammu & Kashmir, the old worries come up. People think forests will be chopped down, rivers will be polluted, and environmental rules will be tossed aside in the name of development.

On this World Environment Day, with the world rightly focused on plastic pollution, it's also time to talk about something closer to home: the growing mistrust around infrastructure projects and their environmental impact.

Where does this fear come from? Partly from past mistakes, partly from lack of information, and often from the assumption that“development” and“ecology” are always on opposite sides.

But that's not the whole truth. Behind every major project in Jammu & Kashmir, whether it's a highway tunnel or a power line, there's a long paper trail of rules, studies, inspections, and public hearings.

Let's start with environmental clearance. No big project can begin without it. Since 2006, India's Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) rules make sure projects go through multiple layers of checks.

That means studying air and water quality, soil conditions, wildlife presence, and even how communities will be affected. It also means site visits and public hearings where local voices are heard. Not just noted, but taken seriously.

Look at the NH-44 upgradation or the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line. These aren't just engineering marvels - they're also case studies in due process. Engineers can't break ground unless they have scientific evidence and public support behind them.

Even small design changes often trigger fresh environmental assessments. That slows projects down, yes. But it also protects what matters.

Forest clearance is another misunderstood piece. People think forest land is handed over freely. It's not. Even a small patch of land can't be touched unless it passes a tough two-stage review under the Forest Conservation Act.

First, officials check if the project is necessary and if there's any non-forest land that can be used instead. Only then can the proposal move to stage two, where compensatory afforestation becomes mandatory - usually twice the land taken.

That means new trees are planted, not just anywhere, but in sites identified, approved, and tracked over time.

Take the Singhpora-Vailoo Tunnel in Kashmir. The proposal was submitted two years ago. It's still waiting for final clearance because the review process is far from over. These are not rubber-stamp approvals. Files pass through multiple levels - local officers, state advisory groups, central ministries. Everyone gets a say.

And let's not forget accountability. The days of behind-the-door deals are fading. With the Parivesh portal, citizens can now follow the journey of any environmental or forest clearance file - where it stands, who reviewed it, what conditions were imposed. If something feels off, they can raise objections.

Public consultation is part of the rulebook. In fact, in many cases, a project's fate depends heavily on what local residents say during hearings.

Still, people worry about tree cutting. That's valid. Trees shouldn't fall without good reason. But here's the catch: no trees can be felled until every clearance is secured. And when they are cut, every single one is counted. Afforestation plans are drawn up, native species are selected, plantations are geo-tagged, and local forest officers monitor how many saplings survive.

In the Z-Morh Tunnel or the Baramulla-Uri highway, these steps were followed, not just written down.

Another area that raises alarms is pollution from construction. Crusher plants, batching units - they're dusty, noisy, and disruptive. But they can't operate unless they get consent from the State Pollution Control Boards.

These consents require pollution control devices, regular inspections, and compliance with emission limits. Slip up once, and your plant can be shut down. It's not a perfect system, but it's far more alert than it's often given credit for.

People also assume they have no say in any of this. That's not true. If you live in an area where a project is planned, your voice matters. The law requires public hearings. Your comments can delay or even stop a project. You can track project documents online. You can file an RTI if something's unclear. You're not shut out, unless you choose not to engage.

Yes, the clearance system is complicated. And yes, it can be improved - made faster, more transparent, better at post-approval monitoring. But it's not lawless. It's not reckless. And it's definitely not silent.

This World Environment Day, while we talk about the plastic choking our rivers and oceans, let's also clear the air around infrastructure in fragile zones like Kashmir. Development doesn't have to mean destruction. But trusting that requires us to understand the rules that exist, and the rights we already have to enforce them.

If we want a future where tunnels don't flood forests and roads don't kill rivers, we need to stop treating facts like enemies.

Let's ask hard questions, demand better oversight, and stay involved. Not by default, but by design.

The author hails from Anantnag and holds an M.Tech in Infrastructure Development & Management.