Textile Ministry Drafts Strategy To Align With Global Sustainability Goals

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Textiles has released a draft vision document titled Roadmap 2047 outlining its long-term goals for creating a sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient textile industry in India.

The draft highlights the Ministry's commitment to transforming the sector in line with global sustainability standards and the country's development goals.

Key focus areas of the roadmap include building awareness throughout the textile value chain-reaching from large industrial players and MSMEs to consumers and students.

The plan emphasises the need for capacity building, increased investment in research and development, innovation, and sharing of industry knowledge.

Another major pillar of the strategy is aligning Indian textile policies with evolving global expectations. This includes a strong push towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance, promoting green finance, and encouraging responsible production and consumption.

The draft aims to equip India's textile ecosystem to adapt to the demands of the global market while ensuring resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

With this, the Ministry seeks to position India as a global leader in sustainable textiles by 2047, the centenary year of India's independence.

Stakeholder consultations and feedback will be sought before finalizing the roadmap, which is expected to serve as a strategic guide for the sector's transformation over the next two decades.

