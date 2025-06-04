Save Big On Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls 2025 Tour Tickets With Promo Code CHEAP At Capitalcitytickets All Seating Available

MENAFN - GetNews)



Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls 2025 Yes We Are Tour: A Can't-Miss Collaboration

The Yes We Are Tour kicks off on July 25, 2025, at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, and wraps up on October 12, 2025, at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ. This 31-date tour will take Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls to major cities like Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, and Fredericton, Canada, offering fans a chance to experience their electrifying performances and community-driven singalongs. Known for their heartfelt lyrics and dynamic stage presence, both acts are celebrated for creating unforgettable live experiences, with Rolling Stone describing them as“ideal duet partners” who turn concerts into“massive group singalongs.”

The tour also supports a great cause, with $2 from each ticket sold donated to the Etheridge Foundation and First Peoples Fund, supporting opioid use disorder research and Indigenous artists, respectively. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to their music, this tour promises a night of raw energy, iconic hits, and emotional connection.

2025 Yes We Are Tour Dates and Cities

Here's a look at the confirmed tour schedule for the Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls 2025 Yes We Are Tour:

July 25, 2025 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 26, 2025 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

July 28, 2025 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

July 29-30, 2025 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live

August 1, 2025 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

August 2, 2025 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 3, 2025 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre

August 5, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

August 7, 2025 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 8, 2025 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

August 9, 2025 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair – Pacific Amphitheatre Concert Series

August 16, 2025 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Embassy Theatre

August 19, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

August 20, 2025 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

August 21, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 23, 2025 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 24, 2025 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

August 26, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 30, 2025 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 13, 2025 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

September 19, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

September 20, 2025 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

September 22, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

September 23, 2025 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

September 25, 2025 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre

September 27, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 28, 2025 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

October 2, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 3, 2025 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 10, 2025 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 12, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Note: Check CapitalCityTickets for any additional dates or updates to the schedule.

Why You Should See Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls Live

Melissa Etheridge, a rock icon since her 1988 debut, is known for her raspy vocals and hits like“I'm the Only One” and“Come to My Window,” earning her two Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for“I Need to Wake Up.” Her recent projects, including the 2024 docuseries I'm Not Broken and live album, showcase her enduring passion and resilience. Indigo Girls, the folk-rock duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, have sold over 15 million records with classics like“Galileo” and“Closer to Fine.” Their 2020 album Look Long and 2024 documentary It's Only Life After All highlight their influence on generations of artists. Together, their performances create a powerful synergy, blending Etheridge's raw energy with Indigo Girls' harmonious storytelling.

Fans on Reddit have praised their joint shows as“fantastic,” with equal stage time for both acts and a mix of solo sets and collaborative moments, like their duet on“Sleep While I Drive.” Expect a three-hour show filled with hits, new songs, and an electric atmosphere.

Don't Miss the 2025 Yes We Are Tour

The Melissa Etheridge & Indigo Girls 2025 Yes We Are Tour is a celebration of iconic music, powerful performances, and community connection. With over 30 stops across North America, from Red Rocks to Phoenix, this tour is your chance to experience two legendary acts in one unforgettable night. Head to CapitalCityTickets today, use promo code CHEAP, and secure your discounted tickets before they sell out. Don't wait-join the singalong and celebrate the music of Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls in 2025!