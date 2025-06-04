Diapers, Dignity, And A Truckload Of Hope: Meathead Movers & PPS Launch Emergency Diaper Drive Across SLO County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SLO County families need diapers- Meathead Movers and PPS are teaming up to fill the gap and fill the trucks June 23–25. SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- #FillThoseTrucksWhen federal funding froze for the county's only Diaper Bank, hundreds of Central Coast families were at risk of losing access to needed diapers. Meathead Movers , known for their bold mission and community spirit, is stepping in with a new goal: fill the trucks with diapers...literally.In partnership with Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County (PPS), a 45-year-old nonprofit serving over 500 local families annually,Meathead Movers is launching a 3-day Diaper Drive,“You're On Diaper Duty”, from June 23–25, with trucks stationed across the county to collect diapers and unscented wipes for families in need.“As a father of a toddler, I know firsthand how essential diapers are, not just for day-to-day care, but for a family's ability to stay on track,” said Aaron Steed, CEO and founder of Meathead Movers.“We're thrilled to support this critical community drive and help ensure our neighbors have what they need to care for their little ones with dignity.”📦 Event Details: 9am-5pm-June 23: Walmart in Paso Robles- 180 Niblick Rd, Paso RoblesJune 24: Walmart Arroyo Grande- 1168 W Branch St, Arroyo GrandeJune 25: Target in San Luis Obispo- 11990 Los Osos Valley Rd, SLOAdditionally, donations may be dropped off at Meathead Movers Headquarters: 3600 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 through July 10th.PPS-“the sweetest nonprofit on the Central Coast”- serves as the Baby Bank for San Luis Obispo County, distributing diapers, wipes, baby food, formula, car seats, and more to support families from San Miguel to Nipomo. When federal funding dropped from $37,000 in 2023 to zero in 2025, their diaper supply began to dwindle. In response, PPS turned to the local community for help, asking,“Who has the biggest heart and the most muscle in SLO County?” The answer was clear: Meathead Movers. That simple question sparked a bold idea- to partner with Aaron Steed and fill a truck with diapers.“We're not just handing out diapers, we're investing in the future of every child we serve,” said Cami Statler, Executive Director of PPS.“Each clean diaper is one small but powerful step toward who that child might become in 20 years with our loving support. In partnership with Meathead Movers, we're helping create futures rooted in dignity, health, and opportunity.”Donors are also encouraged to contribute funds to help replenish PPS's critical supply of infant essentials, with every $25 helping provide several days' worth of clean diapers and wipes. This community-wide effort was kicked off by a generous $10,000 lead donation from longtime supporter Joan Gellert-Sargen, whose commitment to local families helped launch this campaign. Her contribution sets the tone for what's possible when neighbors come together.Why This Matters:1 in 2 families in the U.S. struggle with diaper need91% of PPS clients request diapers at every visit1 in 4 parents miss work or school because they can't afford diapersDaycare centers require parents to provide diapersEarly access to childcare = greater college attendance. Children that participate in early education through childcare are 2.5 times more likely to go on to higher education.Let's keep babies clean, parents working, and futures bright. Join Meathead Movers and PPS to make this the biggest Diaper Drive SLO County has ever seen.

Starr Hall

Press Contact | Representing Meathead Movers

+1 805-450-4911

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.