Node AI ($GPU) Launches Phase 01 Of GPU Aggregator With AWS, Azure, Vast AI & More - Alongside GPU DAO & Staking 2.0

Why it matters:



Developers get faster, cheaper, smarter AI compute



$GPU holders enjoy exclusive deployment discounts

Aggregator boosts network revenue and increases staking value



With this launch, Node AI is redefining compute accessibility , positioning itself as the go-to AI infrastructure layer in the decentralized ecosystem.

GPU Aggregator Phase 01: A Unified Compute Marketplace

The GPU Aggregator is a one-click gateway to global compute - a single interface that connects:



AWS , Azure , Vast AI , GCP , RunPod , and 50+ GPU providers



Enables real-time selection of best pricing and performance



Offers $GPU-holder-exclusive deployment discounts

Makes deploying LLMs and AI workloads frictionless and cost-efficient



This aggregator launch is a major unlock in Node AI's goal to democratize access to high-performance compute.

Decentralized GPU Renting & Lending

Node AI connects GPU owners and AI developers:



Lend idle GPU power and earn $GPU



Rent compute on-demand via smart contracts

Fully permissionless and automated provisioning



Whether you're training a model or serving live inference, Node AI's infrastructure is enterprise-ready.

Tokenomics & Revenue Model



100M max supply



~96M circulating



No VC or team tokens

Real revenue model - ETH fees from compute usage are distributed to stakers



This sustainable design prioritizes long-term growth and fair participation.

Real Revenue, Fair Launch, No VC Tokens

Unlike many competitors, Node AI has:



No team tokens or VC allocations



100% real revenue model - ETH from GPU node rentals supports staking rewards

A total supply of 100M $GPU , with ~96M in circulation



This token model is designed for sustainability, favoring long-term holders and infrastructure participants.

Roadmap Highlights: What's Coming Next?



Scalable AI Endpoints for deploying inference workloads



AI Compute Marketplace integration with aggregator



Benchmarking Suite for hardware performance transparency



GPU Aggregator Expansion with deeper routing intelligence

dApp integrations for AI projects to tap into decentralized compute seamlessly



Hardware Backbone: Built for AI Performance

Node AI's compute backbone is built with high-end specs:



NVIDIA A100 and upcoming H100 GPUs



Enterprise-grade cooling and power infrastructure

Redundant systems to guarantee uptime for AI model deployment and inference tasks



The platform allows users to deploy AI endpoints instantly - a huge leap for accessibility in AI hosting.

Node AI is Becoming the Backbone of Decentralized AI Compute

With the GPU Aggregator Phase 01 live , GPU DAO active , and Staking 2.0 generating real ETH rewards , Node AI is building one of the most advanced decentralized AI infrastructures in the space.

Whether you're an AI dev, a GPU owner, or a crypto staker - Node AI is where utility, rewards, and decentralization converge.

