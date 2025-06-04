Node AI ($GPU) Launches Phase 01 Of GPU Aggregator With AWS, Azure, Vast AI & More - Alongside GPU DAO & Staking 2.0
Why it matters:
- Developers get faster, cheaper, smarter AI compute
$GPU holders enjoy exclusive deployment discounts
Aggregator boosts network revenue and increases staking value
With this launch, Node AI is redefining compute accessibility , positioning itself as the go-to AI infrastructure layer in the decentralized ecosystem.
GPU Aggregator Phase 01: A Unified Compute Marketplace
The GPU Aggregator is a one-click gateway to global compute - a single interface that connects:
- AWS , Azure , Vast AI , GCP , RunPod , and 50+ GPU providers
Enables real-time selection of best pricing and performance
Offers $GPU-holder-exclusive deployment discounts
Makes deploying LLMs and AI workloads frictionless and cost-efficient
This aggregator launch is a major unlock in Node AI's goal to democratize access to high-performance compute.
Decentralized GPU Renting & Lending
Node AI connects GPU owners and AI developers:
- Lend idle GPU power and earn $GPU
Rent compute on-demand via smart contracts
Fully permissionless and automated provisioning
Whether you're training a model or serving live inference, Node AI's infrastructure is enterprise-ready.
Tokenomics & Revenue Model
- 100M max supply
~96M circulating
No VC or team tokens
Real revenue model - ETH fees from compute usage are distributed to stakers
This sustainable design prioritizes long-term growth and fair participation.
Real Revenue, Fair Launch, No VC Tokens
Unlike many competitors, Node AI has:
- No team tokens or VC allocations
100% real revenue model - ETH from GPU node rentals supports staking rewards
A total supply of 100M $GPU , with ~96M in circulation
This token model is designed for sustainability, favoring long-term holders and infrastructure participants.
Roadmap Highlights: What's Coming Next?
- Scalable AI Endpoints for deploying inference workloads
AI Compute Marketplace integration with aggregator
Benchmarking Suite for hardware performance transparency
GPU Aggregator Expansion with deeper routing intelligence
dApp integrations for AI projects to tap into decentralized compute seamlessly
Hardware Backbone: Built for AI Performance
Node AI's compute backbone is built with high-end specs:
- NVIDIA A100 and upcoming H100 GPUs
Enterprise-grade cooling and power infrastructure
Redundant systems to guarantee uptime for AI model deployment and inference tasks
The platform allows users to deploy AI endpoints instantly - a huge leap for accessibility in AI hosting.
Node AI is Becoming the Backbone of Decentralized AI Compute
With the GPU Aggregator Phase 01 live , GPU DAO active , and Staking 2.0 generating real ETH rewards , Node AI is building one of the most advanced decentralized AI infrastructures in the space.
Whether you're an AI dev, a GPU owner, or a crypto staker - Node AI is where utility, rewards, and decentralization converge.
