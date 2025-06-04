Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Funds Allotted For Reconstruction Of Aghdam
The construction work will be carried out on buildings in the 5th residential area of Aghdam city, quarter O-130.
Thus, the relevant work has already been started by the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam and Khojavand districts.
The service is currently looking for a company to carry out the said work.
At the same time, the service predicted that the upcoming work will cost 9.17 million manat ($5.39 million).
