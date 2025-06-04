Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Funds Allotted For Reconstruction Of Aghdam

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The partial restoration, reconstruction, and construction work is being carried out in Aghdam city along with other liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The construction work will be carried out on buildings in the 5th residential area of ​​​​Aghdam city, quarter O-130.

Thus, the relevant work has already been started by the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam and Khojavand districts.

The service is currently looking for a company to carry out the said work.

At the same time, the service predicted that the upcoming work will cost 9.17 million manat ($5.39 million).