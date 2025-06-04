403
Matrix To Showcase NDAA Compliant Video Surveillance Solutions At Electronic Security Expo North America 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Matrix is set to participate in Electronic Security Expo (ESX) North America 2025, on June 16 and 17, at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. ESX gathers North America's top integrators, security consultants, and tech leaders to explore innovations shaping the future of electronic security.
As demand grows across the U.S. for intelligent, scalable, and regulation-aligned security infrastructure, video surveillance and access control remain at the heart of this transformation. With the U.S. surveillance market projected to exceed USD 37.27 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research) and cyber threats on the rise, the focus is shifting to solutions that go beyond monitoring-systems that not only protect people and property but also secure the data behind them.
Matrix enters this conversation with its NDAA-compliant video surveillance solutions-a mandatory requirement in the North American market. Without NDAA compliance, surveillance systems risk being disqualified from government and critical infrastructure projects. At the event, Matrix will showcase its end-to-end cyber-secure video surveillance portfolio, featuring network cameras aligned with ISO/IEC 27402 standards and Video Management System (VMS) designed to guard against the OWASP Top 10 Desktop Security Risks. This setup ensures that surveillance footage is protected from tampering, hacking, and unauthorized access-crucial as video increasingly serves as legal evidence and a compliance requirement.
In addition, Matrix will present its VAPT-compliant access control solutions, built to secure not just doors, but also digital credentials, software interfaces, and third-party integrations. With over 40% of security breaches involving stolen or compromised credentials (IBM, 2024), securing every access point-physical and digital-is essential. Matrix access control systems track, verify, and protect each interaction, helping enterprises stay in control with confidence.
“North America is a strategic market for us, and we're here to grow with the people who know it best-local partners,” said a Matrix spokesperson.“Our goal is simple: deliver cybersecured, NDAA compliant solutions that help integrators and consultants win customer's trust, and build long-term relationships.”
With over 30 years of industry experience, deployments across 50+ countries, and end-to-end in-house R&D and manufacturing based in India, Matrix brings to North America a portfolio that is both globally trusted and regionally relevant. Visit Matrix at ESX to see how its secure-by-design solutions address the evolving security needs of the U.S. market.
