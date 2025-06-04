Ballard Designs Reveals New Made In USA Focus That Builds On Its Past

Ballard dining chairs like this one are being hand crafted, inspected and upholstered in USA.

USA designed and built upholstery creates a quicker to market solution for Ballard's unique, designer style.

Made in USA includes Ballard's custom upholstered cube ottomans, a fan favorite.

Iconic American home furnishings designer and retailer, Ballard Designs, shares plans to update and strengthen Made-in-the-States product lines.

- Patrick Farrell, VP of Merchandising for Ballard DesignsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three little words,“Made in USA,” are quickly becoming American businesses' most powerful weapons in the wide world of commerce. A recent survey by Reshoring Institute found that over two thirds of those who responded to the survey preferred American-made products; over 83% saying they would pay more for domestically produced items.For Patrick Farrell, VP of Merchandising for Ballard Designs, American-made furniture is key to protecting and growing the 40-year-old brand's share of the competitive home décor market. According to Farrell, Ballard is now sourcing three of its big merchandise categories almost entirely from American factories: Fabric by the Yard, Upholstery, and Wall Art.“These are really long-term suppliers that have worked with us for decades,” he says.“They have facilities all over the country with large operations based in North Carolina or California. There's a lot of talk right now about trying to bring manufacturing back to the US, but in our case, much of it never left.”Will Customers Now Have to Pay More?As Farrell points out, prices for raw materials, energy, and labor are still apt to rise, so Ballard's procedures are being updated.“Ballard Designs is managing cost increases by improving internal efficiencies, effective sourcing and sharing pricing increases with vendors. Only after other strategies have been implemented do we look to pass along cost increases to customers.”By creating its furniture, fabrics and art domestically the retailer's efforts will create other advantages for Ballard Designs customers. Having manufacturing closer to home means products can be produced and brought to market more quickly, often in days or weeks, rather than the months it takes to build and transport items from overseas. The Brand has introduced a new category of In-Stock Upholstered Furniture to slash weeks, even months, off some of its custom upholstered seating items .“We have such a long-standing history of making beautiful products in the United States .” Patrick Farrell concludes.“It's dug deeply into the foundation of our company. Ballard Designs is committed to creating and manufacturing product in the USA where it makes the most sense for our customers.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

Inside Ballard Hand-crafted Upholstery

