403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Signal Today 04/06: Looking More Bearish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 13th May gave a nicely profitable long trade from the bullish bounce at the support level which I had identified at $101,581. Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $104,694, $103,379, or $103,091. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next entry into the zone between of $105,844, $106,851, or $108,825. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
If the price gets established below $101,581 I think we will see an accelerated decline.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of ADP Non-Farm Employment (forecast) data at 1:30pm London time, followed by ISM Services PMI at 3pm.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals on Bitcoin? Here's our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth checking out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment