Doha International Book Fair Hosts Memory Of Literature And Living Text Symposium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 35th Doha International Book Fair hosted a symposium titled ''The Memory of Literature and Living Text'' in tribute to the late writer and media figure Ahmed Abdul Malik, one of the most prominent contributors to the cultural landscape in Qatar and the Gulf region.

The event featured reflections on his intellectual and humanitarian journey spanning several decades.

Ethiopian Airlines' passenger numbers rise 80 pct in 8 years Thousands gather in Serbian capital to call for elections Prime Minister holds phone call with UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs

Read Also

The symposium traced Abdul Malik's early beginnings in the 1960s, a period that coincided with the emergence of Qatar's cultural movement and laid the foundation for his later contributions to media and literature.

Participants highlighted his active involvement in Qatar's theatrical and cultural scene from an early age, noting how this engagement evolved into a distinguished career in both media and literary fields.

Writer and researcher in drama and media Dr. Marzouq Bashir shared personal recollections of his longstanding relationship with the late author, which began in their youth and deepened during their years of study abroad.

He explained that their intellectual exchanges continued throughout different stages of their academic journeys, including during his doctoral studies in media in the United States.

Dr. Bashir noted that their relationship extended beyond academic ties, developing into a rich intellectual and human connection centered on dialogue and the exchange of ideas on media, literature, and broader cultural issues.

He said this was reflected in Abdul Malik's enduring presence in the Qatari and Arab cultural spheres as a thinker with a clear vision and intellectual project.

For his part, Head of the Media Department at the International University of Kuwait and representative of Platinum Publishing and Distribution House, Dr. Ahmed Al Haidar, said the late author was widely known for supporting emerging writers and maintaining a strong presence at cultural events and book fairs.

He added that Abdul Malik left a lasting mark on the Gulf cultural scene.

Writer and media personality Amal Ahmed Abdul Malik also spoke about her father's character, highlighting his commitment to language, precision, and organization.

She described writing as a responsibility he approached with seriousness and dedication, noting his passion for mentoring young writers and reviewing their work with a thoughtful critical perspective.

Participants concluded that Ahmed Abdul Malik's legacy extends beyond his published works, representing a comprehensive cultural experience that has secured his place in Gulf and Arab literary memory.

Meanwhile, the fair's main stage hosted a lecture titled Reflection and Introspection: A Journey in Reading Events and Drawing Lessons, delivered by faculty member at the College of Education at King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ya'n Allah Al Qarni.

Dr. Al Qarni stressed that reflection is essential to understanding life and learning from daily experiences, noting that many people repeat the same mistakes because they fail to pause and reflect on the situations they encounter.

The lecture also explored the importance of self-awareness and critical thinking, as well as the role of reflection in fostering intellectual maturity and supporting more informed decision-making in everyday life.

