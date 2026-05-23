Swiss Pensioner Dies After Driverless Delivery Van Accident In Zurich

The elderly woman died after suffering life-threatining injuries on Thursday evening, Zurich city police said on Friday.

The incident occurred early on Thursday afternoon in the Höngg district of Zurich. According to initial investigations, a parked delivery van started moving at around 1pm away from the intersection of Michelstrasse and Engadinerweg towards Regensdorferstrasse for reasons that are still unclear.

The driverless vehicle rolled several metres and hit the pedestrian on the pavement.

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Paramedics took the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office and the city police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

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Translated from German by AI/sb