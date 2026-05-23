WHO Warns Of Fast-Spreading Ebola Outbreak In DRC

Also, 82 infections have been confirmed, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday on social media networks.

“We know that the epidemic in the DRC is much more serious,” he added.

In Uganda, the situation is stable, with two confirmed cases and one death.

An American has tested positive, and another case, a highly exposed contact, has been transferred to the Czech Republic.

Violence in eastern DRC and the lack of security are hampering the response, the WHO director-general explained.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday that the epidemic could still be limited. But the next few days will be crucial, an official told reporters.

This content was published on May 17, 2026 The World Health Organization has triggered its second-highest international alert level in response to the Ebola epidemic in the DRC.

Ebola is an often-fatal virus that causes fever, body aches,

vomiting and diarrhoea. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials or people who have died from the disease.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is no

approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency ​of international concern by the WHO on ​Sunday.

This content was published on Oct 14, 2014 Unlike airborne diseases like measles, for Ebola to spread there needs to be direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Thus one infected person will not spread the disease to that many people. Experts talk of the so called reproduction number, which in the case of the outbreak of Ebola in West...

Translated from French by AI/sb