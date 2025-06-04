Wakhan T20 Cup To Kicks Off Later This Month In Kunduz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Wakhan T20 cricket tournament cup, featuring four teams, would kick off on June 28 in northern Kunduz province, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.

Domestic Cricket Director Nazeem Jaar Abdul Rahimzai told a press conference today (Wednesday) at ACB the tournament would begin on 28 June and continue until 7 July.

He said that each of the four participating teams would play six matches.

Rahimzai explained that last year the tournament was held under the name Qush Tepa National Project Cup and this year it has been renamed as the Wakhan National T20 Cup.

He said:“The name 'Wakhan' was chosen for the T20 Cup to raise public awareness about development projects in the region, promote tourism and encourage trade-related cooperation.”

He noted that the tournament was being organised now to avoid a clash with the upcoming Shpageeza Cricket League fixtures.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Selection Committee Ahmad Shah Sulaimankhil said players with white-ball contracts from the board, those who have performed well in Grade 1 tournaments, and national players recovering from injuries would be participating in the competition.

The participating teams are the Maiwand Champions, Hindukush Strikers, Mahipar Stars, and the Pamir Legends. Each team will face one another twice, and the top two teams will advance to the Grand Finale on July 7.

According to the ACB, the matches will be broadcast live by a local television channel.

kk/ma